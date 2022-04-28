Log in
NYXOAH SA

Nyxoah to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9 and Host Conference Call on May 10, 2022

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - April 28, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET - Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)("Nyxoah" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022, after the market close. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, beginning at 2:00pm CET / 8:00am ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 260-3718 for those in the U.S., 0800 73264 for those in Belgium, or (929) 517-0938 for international callers, followed by Conference ID 8444917. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.nyxoah.com.

About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah's lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world's most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext Brussels in September 2020 and NASDAQ in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors' therapy. Additionally, the Company is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA and US commercialization approval.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/

Caution - CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

Contacts:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, Chief Financial Officer
corporate@nyxoah.com
+32 473 33 19 80

Jeremy Feffer, VP IR and Corporate Communications
jeremy.feffer@nyxoah.com
+1 917 749 1494

Attachment

Disclaimer

Nyxoah SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 20:42:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5,02 M 5,28 M 5,28 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 413 M 434 M 434 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 82,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 34,5x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 53,1%
Managers and Directors
Olivier Taelman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loïc Moreau Chief Financial Officer
Robert Taub Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roi Tsukran Director-Engineering, Research & Development
Bruno Onkelinx Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NYXOAH SA-14.84%431
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-22.60%203 736
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.32%180 606
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-34.50%84 480
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-15.25%68 221
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-20.88%61 562