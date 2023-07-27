REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication Relating to a Transparency Notification

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium),July 27, 2023,10.30pm CET / 4.30pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a rectification of an earlier transparency notification.

On July 25, 2023, Nyxoah received the rectification of the April 16, 2023 transparency notification that it had received from ResMed Inc. in relation to the upward crossing of the 5% threshold by ResMed Inc. on March 30, 2023. The correction relates to the number of shares and the percentage of voting rights held by ResMed Inc. on March 30, 2023: ResMed Inc. held 1,619,756 shares, representing 5.73% of the total number of voting rights (and not 1,499,756 shares or 5.30% of the voting rights as stated in the April 2023 notification).

The notification dated July 17, 2023 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: ResMed Inc., 9001 Spectrum Center Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92123, USA

Date on which the threshold was crossed: March 30, 2023

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 28,286,985

Notified details:





A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holdersof voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the

securities Linked to securities Not linked to the

securities ResMed Inc. 794,235 1,619,756 5.73% TOTAL 1,619,756 0 5.73% 0.00%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: No indirect holding of voting securities. ResMed Inc. is not a controlled entity.





*

* *

Contact:

Nyxoah

David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer

david.demartino@nyxoah.com

+1 310 310 1313

Attachment