NZ Windfarms Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 5.5 million compared to NZD 10.79 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 11.56 million compared to NZD 12.53 million a year ago.

Net loss was NZD 5.3 million compared to net income of NZD 5.17 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0184 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.0179 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0184 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.0179 a year ago.

