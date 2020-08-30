NZ bourse says markets to open as usual after last week's cyber attacks

Aug 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's stock exchange said markets
were expected to open as usual on Monday, after a series of
cyber attacks last week impacted the bourse's ability to publish
market announcements and forced it to halt trading multiple
times.
"NZX continues to work closely with its network service
provider, Spark, and national and international cyber-security
partners," Chief Executive Mark Peterson said.
NZX Ltd faced disruptions for four consecutive days
last week by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks,
causing trading to halt in its cash markets and disrupting
operations in its debt market.
