NZX : New Zealand stock exchange to reopen Friday after cyber attacks

Aug 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's stock exchange will reopen
on Friday following measures put in place to maintain system
connectivity after two cyber attacks this week led to trading
being halted over three days, bourse operator NZX Ltd
said.
The exchange was hit by offshore distributed denial of
service (DDoS) attacks, a common way to disrupt a server by
overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic, on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)