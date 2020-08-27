Log in
NZX LIMITED

NZX LIMITED

(NZX)
News 


NZX : New Zealand stock exchange to reopen Friday after cyber attacks

08/27/2020

Aug 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's stock exchange will reopen on Friday following measures put in place to maintain system connectivity after two cyber attacks this week led to trading being halted over three days, bourse operator NZX Ltd said.

The exchange was hit by offshore distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, a common way to disrupt a server by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic, on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials
Sales 2020 75,5 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
Net income 2020 16,5 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net cash 2020 9,87 M 6,55 M 6,55 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 3,72%
Capitalization 469 M 310 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,08x
EV / Sales 2021 5,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart NZX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NZX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NZX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,73 NZD
Last Close Price 1,69 NZD
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark John Peterson Chief Executive Officer
James Bruce Miller Chairman
Graham Nicholas Stewart Law Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
David Godfrey Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Keith MacDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NZX LIMITED24.26%307
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED49.96%62 329
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.13.45%56 740
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC15.05%41 253
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG14.16%34 687
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO40.80%22 112
