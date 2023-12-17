Certain Common Stock of O.B.System Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023.

Certain Common Stock of O.B.System Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 179 days starting from 21-JUN-2023 to 17-DEC-2023.



Takashi Yamada, who is the seller and lender of the shares, and OBIC Corporation, Keiko Yamada, the Company's shareholders, OBIC Co., Ltd., Keiko Yamada, OB System Employee Shareholding Association, Toshio Toyoda, Ichio Kojima, and Kin Mineo, regarding the offering and the secondary offering by way of purchase and acceptance by the underwriters Katsuhiko Tanaka, Menglin Chen, Kinya Sugita, Tadatsugu Uemura, Tenzan Watanabe, Masaya Yamaguchi, Shigeharu Sugimoto, and Mikio Wada have appointed SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. During the period from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting contract for the secondary sale by purchase transaction to December 17, 2023, which is the 180th day counting from the listing (trading start) date (hereinafter referred to as the ?lockup period?) , issuance, transfer or sale, etc. of the Company's common stock held on its own account on the date of conclusion of the underwriting agreement and securities with the right to acquire the Company's common stock, without obtaining the prior written consent of the lead managing company