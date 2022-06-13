Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. O-Bank Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2897   TW0002897006

O-BANK CO., LTD.

(2897)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
8.940 TWD   -1.11%
05/04O-Bank Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/04O-Bank Co., Ltd. Elects Mr. Huang Chien-Chiangas as Managing Director
CI
04/08O BANK : To announce the unaudited consolidated pretax income of O-Bank Co., Ltd. for March 2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

O Bank : To announce the revised shareholders meeting agenda handbook of 2022 General Shareholders Meeting

06/13/2022 | 12:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: O-Bank Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 12:35:00
Subject 
 To announce the revised shareholders meeting
agenda handbook of 2022 General Shareholders Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/13 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/13
2.Company name:O-Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:To replace one of the tables in the 2022 Agenda Handbook
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:The shareholders meeting
agenda handbook of 2022 General Shareholders Meeting
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Statements of Changes in
Equity/January 1 to December 31, 2020 & 2019/P.72,73
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Statements of Changes in
Equity/January 1 to December 31, 2021 & 2020/P.72,73
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the revised 2022 Agenda Handbook
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

O Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 04:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about O-BANK CO., LTD.
05/04O-Bank Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/04O-Bank Co., Ltd. Elects Mr. Huang Chien-Chiangas as Managing Director
CI
04/08O BANK : To announce the unaudited consolidated pretax income of O-Bank Co., Ltd. for Marc..
PU
04/08O BANK : The Company is invited to participate in 11th Taiwan CEO Week held by Taiwan Stoc..
PU
03/22O BANK : To announce the change in the representative of Taiwan Cement Corporation, the ju..
PU
03/22O-Bank Co., Ltd. Announces Management Changes
CI
03/16O-Bank Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16O BANK : The board of directors of O-Bank Co., Ltd. passed Preferred Stock A dividend dist..
PU
03/16O BANK : The board of directors of O-Bank Co., Ltd. passed common stock dividend distribut..
PU
03/16O BANK : The board of directors of O-Bank Co., Ltd. passed the consolidated financial stat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 757 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2021 1 841 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net Debt 2021 81 665 M 2 754 M 2 754 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 24 414 M 823 M 823 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart O-BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
O-Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends O-BANK CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Yu Yang General Manager
C. Y. Yang President
Ming Fu Huang Chairman
Nancy S. F. Liu Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Huo Sheng Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
O-BANK CO., LTD.11.75%823
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%155 183
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.8.41%71 866
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.6.78%62 953
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.68%61 903
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.44%50 743