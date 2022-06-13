O Bank : To announce the revised shareholders meeting agenda handbook of 2022 General Shareholders Meeting
06/13/2022 | 12:43am EDT
Provided by: O-Bank Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/13
Time of announcement
12:35:00
Subject
To announce the revised shareholders meeting
agenda handbook of 2022 General Shareholders Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/13
2.Company name:O-Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:To replace one of the tables in the 2022 Agenda Handbook
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:The shareholders meeting
agenda handbook of 2022 General Shareholders Meeting
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Statements of Changes in
Equity/January 1 to December 31, 2020 & 2019/P.72,73
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Statements of Changes in
Equity/January 1 to December 31, 2021 & 2020/P.72,73
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the revised 2022 Agenda Handbook
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None