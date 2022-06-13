O Bank : To announce the revised shareholders meeting agenda handbook of 2022 General Shareholders Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/13 2.Company name:O-Bank Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:To replace one of the tables in the 2022 Agenda Handbook 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:The shareholders meeting agenda handbook of 2022 General Shareholders Meeting 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Statements of Changes in Equity/January 1 to December 31, 2020 & 2019/P.72,73 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Statements of Changes in Equity/January 1 to December 31, 2021 & 2020/P.72,73 9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the revised 2022 Agenda Handbook 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None