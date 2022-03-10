Log in
    OCC   TH0091010Z09

O.C.C. PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(OCC)
O C C Public : Notification of revision of Dividend Payment Policy

03/10/2022 | 07:23am EST
Date/Time
10 Mar 2022 17:05:11
Headline
Notification of revision of Dividend Payment Policy
Symbol
OCC
Source
OCC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

OCC pcl published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 12:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 719 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net income 2021 -1,97 M -0,06 M -0,06 M
Net cash 2021 208 M 6,30 M 6,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 -332x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 654 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart O.C.C. PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
O.C.C. Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Teerada Ambhanwong CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Chantra Tangtanasaringkarn Director-Accounting & Finance Division, IR Contact
Kanchana Saisiriporn Chairman
Watchanee Watanathawanwong Independent Director
Wanchai Umpungart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
O.C.C. PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%20
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-9.47%20 204
L BRANDS114.90%12 291
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.-25.69%1 286
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.35%516
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE-13.36%285