O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Citi 2020 Basic Materials Virtual Conference

11/24/2020 | 04:20pm EST
PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Citi 2020 Basic Materials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

O-I Chief Executive Officer Andres Lopez and Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://kvgo.com/citi/o-i-glass-december-2020.  

The replay will be available thru the above link within 36 hours of the presentation and will be archived for one year following the completion of the conference.

Slides from the presentation will be posted on the Company’s website, https://investors.o-i.com/webcasts-presentations, after the market closes on Nov. 30. 

###

About O-I Glass
At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it’s beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. Working hand in hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 25,500 people at 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I has a global impact, achieving revenues of $6.7 billion in 2019. For more information, visit o-i.com.

 

Attachment 


For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations                           
(567) 336-5128                          
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
