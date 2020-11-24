O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Citi 2020 Basic Materials Virtual Conference

About O-I Glass At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it’s beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. Working hand in hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 25,500 people at 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I has a global impact, achieving revenues of $6.7 billion in 2019. For more information, visit o-i.com.