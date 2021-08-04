O I Glass : 2Q 2021 Earnings Presentation 1.9 MB

Log in
O-I GLASS, INC.

O I Glass : 2Q 2021 Earnings Presentation

08/04/2021
SECOND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS

AUGUST 04, 2021

SAFE HARBOR COMMENTS

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. (the "company") within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

It is possible that the company's future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the risk that the proposed plan of reorganization of Paddock Enterprises, LLC ("Paddock") may not be approved by the bankruptcy court or that other conditions necessary to implement the agreement in principle may not be satisfied, (2) the actions and decisions of participants in the bankruptcy proceeding, and the actions and decisions of third parties, including regulators, that may have an interest in the bankruptcy proceedings, (3) the terms and conditions of any reorganization plan that may ultimately be approved by the bankruptcy court, (4) delays in the confirmation or consummation of a plan of reorganization due to factors beyond the company's and Paddock's control, (5) risks with respect to the receipt of the consents necessary to effect the reorganization, (6) risks inherent in, and potentially adverse developments related to, the bankruptcy proceeding, that could adversely affect the company and the company's liquidity or results of operations, (7) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various governmental, industry and consumer actions related thereto, (8) the company's ability to obtain the benefits it anticipates from the corporate modernization, (9) the company's ability to manage its cost structure, including its success in implementing restructuring or other plans aimed at improving the company's operating efficiency and working capital management, achieving cost savings, and remaining well-positioned to address Paddock's legacy liabilities, (10) the company's ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (11) the company's ability to achieve its strategic plan, (12) the company's ability to improve its glass melting technology, known as the MAGMA program, (13) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (14) changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the company to refinance debt on favorable terms, (15) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the company has operations, including uncertainties related to Brexit, economic and social conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, changes in tax rates and laws, natural disasters, and weather, (16) the company's ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the company's goodwill is not impaired, (17) consumer preferences for alternative forms of packaging, (18) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation, (19) consolidation among competitors and customers, (20) unanticipated expenditures with respect to data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws, (21) unanticipated operational disruptions, including higher capital spending, (22) the company's ability to further develop its sales, marketing and product development capabilities, (23) the failure of the company's joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (24) the ability of the company and the third parties on which it relies for information technology system support to prevent and detect security breaches related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (25) changes in U.S. trade policies, and the other risk factors discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the company's results or operations and financial condition, the company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this document.

OVERVIEW

Stone Brewing New Hard Seltzer

Launched in Glass

2Q21 RESULTS EXCEEDED GUIDANCE AND PRIORYEAR

  • 2Q21 aEPS1 was $0.54 compared to guidance of $0.45 - $0.50 and prior year of $0.01

FAVORABLE PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS LEVERS IN 2Q21

  • Leveraging preference for glass as the healthy, premium and sustainable option for Food and Beverage
  • Shipments up 18% and production up 27% from PY2 which was impacted by the onset of the pandemic
  • Benefit of higher selling prices mostly offset elevated cost inflation due to higher freight / energy costs
  • Continued strong operating performance and favorable impact of O-I's Margin Expansion initiatives
  • Very good cash flow reflecting solid earnings

O-I HAS REACHED AN IMPORTANT INFLECTION POINT

  • Step change in ability to consistently perform and deliver on commitments
    • Expanding margins through strong operating performance and cost efficiencies
    • Advanced capabilities across functions enabling a new level of performance
  • Advancing Bold Plan to change O-I's business fundamentals:
    • Revolutionizing glass by leveraging MAGMA to create new, profitable business models for glass
    • Optimizing the structure by rebalancing the business portfolio and improving the balance sheet

STRATEGY IMPROVING BUSINESS OUTLOOK

  • 3Q21 aEPS expected to be $0.47 - $0.52 versus $0.41 in prior year
  • Update FY21 guidance: $1.65 - $1.75 aEPS; ~ $260M FCF3
  1. Adjusted EPS excludes items management does not consider representative of ongoing operations. See the appendix for further disclosure.
  2. Excluding impact of divestitures

3 3 Management defines free cash flow as cash provided by continuing operating activities less cash paid for property, plant and equipment (all components as determined in accordance with GAAP). See the appendix for further disclosure

SHIPMENTS RECOVER TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

EXPECTED VOLUME GROWTH: 0% - 1% 3Q21; 4% - 5% FY21

O-I SHIPMENT TRENDS (VS PY)

EST. FOOD & BEV CONSUMPTION

TRENDS BY CHANNEL

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0% -5%-10%-15%-20%-25%

Pandemic disruption

Consumption Index

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

O-I AM EU

150

Recent packaging demand trends continue to reinforce this perspective

125

111

103

108

100

100

100

75

51

50

25

0

Pre-Pandemic

Pandemic

Post-Pandemic

Retail

On Premise

Note: Volumes are on a year over year and same structure basis excluding ANZ.

Source: Barclays

4

ADVANCING BOLD PLAN TO CHANGE BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS

ENABLING A NEW PERIOD OF PROSPERITY

2021 PRIORITIES

HIGHLIGHTS

MARGIN EXPANSION - STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND COST EFFICIENCIES

$50M initiative benefits

$40M benefitsYTD; Expect savings will exceed full year goal of $50M

Improve performance in North America

Quick response to severe weather illustrates improved agility

REVOLUTIONIZE GLASS - LEVERAGE MAGMATO CREATE NEW PROFITABLE BUSINESS MODEL FOR GLASS

Validate MAGMA Gen 1 in Germany

First full-scale MAGMA Generation 1 line validated at Holzminden

Generation 2 pilot at Streator on track for 2H21

Glass advocacy campaign

Approx. 660M impressions reaching 80M people on digital marketing campaign

Reposition ESG

Expanded initiatives, doubled goals, 2021 Sustainability report Q3

OPTIMIZE STRUCTURE - REBALANCE BUSINESS PORTFOLIO AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Advance O-I's $1.15B divestiture program

$930M completed / advanced sales agreements to-date

Evaluate expansion opportunities

Announced $75M investment in Andean funded by additional divestitures

Increase cash flow and reduce debt

Favorable YTD FCF compared to historic trends; favorable working capital

Further efforts for a simple, agile organization

Completed first phase of strategic managed services partnership

Advance Paddock Enterprises, LLC Chapter 11 524(g) case

Agreement in principle reached for Paddock's consensual plan of reorganization1

5 1. On April 26, 2021, O-I announced that its subsidiary Paddock Enterprises, LLC had reached an agreement in principle to accept the terms of a mediator's proposal regarding a consensual plan of reorganization under the Bankruptcy Code. The agreement provides for total consideration of $610 million to fund a trust on the effective date of a plan of reorganization, subject to definitive documentation and satisfaction of certain conditions.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

O-I Glass Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 14:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
