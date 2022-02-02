O I Glass : 4Q 2021 Earnings Presentation 1.1 MB

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. (the "company") within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.
OVERVIEW
Strong 2021 Results
CONSISTENTLY DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS
$1.83 FY21 aEPS1 exceeded original guidance of $1.55-$1.75 and recent outlook of $1.77-$1.82
$282M FY21 FCF2 favorable to original guidance of ~ $240M and recent outlook of ≥ $260M
$0.36 4Q21 aEPS exceeded recent outlook of $0.30-$0.35 driven by 5.4% YoY sales volume3 growth
STRONG OPERATING AND COST PERFORMANCE IN FY21
5.3% sales volume3 growth and 7.3% production volume3 improvement; sales vol up 1.1% vs 2019
Benefit from 3.2% higher average selling prices mostly offset elevated cost inflation
$70M favorable impact of O-I's Margin Expansion initiatives which exceeded 2021 target
Despite ~ $0.18/sh anticipated headwind from FX, divestiture dilution and interest on Paddock trust funding
1Q22 guidance: $0.38-$0.43 aEPS vs. $0.35 in PY
1
Adjusted EPS excludes items management does not consider representative of ongoing operations and other adjustments. See the appendix for further disclosure.
2
Management defines free cash flow as cash provided by continuing operating activities less cash paid for property, plant and equipment (all components as determined in accordance with GAAP). See the appendix for further disclosure.
3
Note:
Excludes anticipated one time $610M funding of the Paddock 524(g) trust expected in 1H22.
3
Excluding impact of divestitures
4
Management defines adjusted free cash flow as cash provided by continuing operating activities less cash paid for property, plant and equipment pertaining to base maintenance activity. See the appendix for further disclosure.
Note:
Excludes anticipated one time $610M funding of the Paddock 524(g) trust expected in 1H22
5
Net Debt is defined as Total Debt less Cash. See appendix for further disclosure.
6
Management defines Financial Leverage as the addition of net debt, Support for Paddock and unfunded pension liability divided by Adjusted EBITDA
BROAD BASED RECOVERY FOLLOWING THE ONSET OF THE PANDEMIC
Key categories solidly higher including Beer,Wine, NAB, and Spirits
Food down MSD as shipments rebased following lockdowns which drove exceptionally strong volume in 2020; Food up vs pre-pandemic 2019
America's sales volume up 2.1%1 and Europe volumes increased 9.4%
4Q21: +5.4%1 STRONG DEMAND EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS
Notable strength from Wine (+20%) and NAB's (+16%)
America's volume down 1.7%1 due to higher maintenance activity, low inventory
Europe volume up 13.2% with strength across all categories and markets
FY22: UP TO +1% AMID CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND
New capacity expansion 2023+ in high growth/value markets and categories
Expect 1Q22 sales volume growth of up to 2% (up ~ 3% in January)
4
1 Excluding impact of divestitures
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
-2%
-4%
-6%
SALES VOLUME GROWTH
(IN TONS, ADJUSTED FOR DIVESTITURES)
6.2%
5.3%
5 Year CAGR
O-I Consolidated:
0.0%
O-I Plus Strategic JV's:
+1.4%
1.8%1.5%
0.6%0.8%
-0.4%
-1.4%
-3.0%
-4.0%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
O-I Consolidated
O-I Plus Strategic JVs
2021 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Advancing Bold Plan to Change Business Fundamentals
2021 PRIORITIES
2021 HIGHLIGHTS
❶MARGIN EXPANSION - STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND COST EFFICIENCIES
$50M initiative benefits
$70M benefits which exceeded original goal of $50M
Improve performance in North America
Quick response to severe weather demonstrates improved agility
❷REVOLUTIONIZE GLASS - LEVERAGE MAGMATO CREATE NEW PROFITABLE BUSINESS MODEL FOR GLASS
Validate MAGMA Gen 1 in Germany
First full-scale Generation 1 line validated at Holzminden
Testing underway for key Generation 2 technologies at Streator pilot site
Glass advocacy campaign
Approx. 1.3B impressions reaching >105M people on O-I's digital marketing campaign
Reposition ESG
Expanded initiatives, doubled goals, 2021 Sustainability report issued in September
❸OPTIMIZE STRUCTURE - REBALANCE BUSINESS PORTFOLIO AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET
Advance O-I's $1.15B divestiture program (revised to $1.5B)
~ $1.1B sales transactions announced, expect to complete $1.5B program in 2022
Evaluate expansion opportunities
Announced up to $680M of future expansion initiatives including 11 MAGMA lines
Advance Paddock Enterprises, LLC Chapter 11 524(g) case
Agreement in principle for Paddock's consensual plan of reorg.1 (Apr 2021)
Submitted consensual plan of reorg. to the court (Jan 2022); target confirmation in1H22
Increase cash flow and reduce debt
Favorable FCF, record low inventory/IDS, and lowest net debt since 2Q15
Further efforts for a simple, agile organization
Completed first two phases of strategic managed services partnership
5
1. On April 26, 2021, O-I announced that its subsidiary Paddock Enterprises, LLC had reached an agreement in principle to accept the terms of a mediator's proposal regarding a consensual plan of reorganization under the Bankruptcy Code. The agreement provides for total consideration of $610 million to fund a trust on the effective date of a plan of reorganization, subject to definitive documentation and satisfaction of certain conditions.
