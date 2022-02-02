O I Glass : 4Q 2021 Earnings Presentation 1.1 MB

SAFE HARBOR COMMENTS

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. (the "company") within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

It is possible that the company's future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the risk that the proposed plan of reorganization of Paddock (the "Plan") may not be approved by the bankruptcy court or that other conditions necessary to implement the agreement in principle may not be satisfied,

the actions and decisions of participants in the bankruptcy proceeding, and the actions and decisions of third parties, including regulators, that may have an interest in the bankruptcy proceedings, (3) the terms and conditions of any reorganization plan that may ultimately be approved by the bankruptcy court, (4) delays in the confirmation or consummation of a plan of reorganization, including the Plan, due to factors beyond the company's and Paddock's control, (5) risks with respect to the receipt of the consents necessary to effect the reorganization, (6) risks inherent in, and potentially adverse developments related to, the bankruptcy proceeding, that could adversely affect the company and the company's liquidity or results of operations, (7) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various governmental, industry and consumer actions related thereto, (8) the company's ability to obtain the benefits it anticipates from the corporate modernization, (9) the company's ability to manage its cost structure, including its success in implementing restructuring or other plans aimed at improving the company's operating efficiency and working capital management, achieving cost savings, and remaining well-positioned to address Paddock's legacy liabilities, (10) the company's ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (11) the company's ability to achieve its strategic plan, (12) the company's ability to improve its glass melting technology, known as the MAGMA program, (13) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (14) changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the company to refinance debt on favorable terms, (15) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the company has operations, including uncertainties related to economic and social conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, changes in tax rates and laws, natural disasters, and weather, (16) the company's ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the company's goodwill is not impaired, (17) consumer preferences for alternative forms of packaging, (18) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation, (19) consolidation among competitors and customers, (20) unanticipated expenditures with respect to data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws, (21) unanticipated operational disruptions, including higher capital spending, (22) the company's ability to further develop its sales, marketing and product development capabilities, (23) the failure of the company's joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (24) the ability of the company and the third parties on which it relies for information technology system support to prevent and detect security breaches related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (25) changes in U.S. trade policies, (26) risks related to recycling and recycled content laws and regulations, (27) risks related to climate-change and air emissions, including related laws or regulations and the other risk factors discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the company's results or operations and financial condition, the company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this document.