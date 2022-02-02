Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. O-I Glass, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OI   US67098H1041

O-I GLASS, INC.

(OI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/02 10:45:39 am
13.655 USD   +0.33%
02/01O-I GLASS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01O-I Glass Q4 Results Top Estimates, Sets Guidance -- Stock Up 3% After-Hours
MT
02/01O I GLASS : REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

O I Glass : 4Q 2021 Earnings Presentation 1.1 MB

02/02/2022 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER

2021 EARNINGS

FEBRUARY 1, 2022

SAFE HARBOR COMMENTS

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. (the "company") within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

It is possible that the company's future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the risk that the proposed plan of reorganization of Paddock (the "Plan") may not be approved by the bankruptcy court or that other conditions necessary to implement the agreement in principle may not be satisfied,

  1. the actions and decisions of participants in the bankruptcy proceeding, and the actions and decisions of third parties, including regulators, that may have an interest in the bankruptcy proceedings, (3) the terms and conditions of any reorganization plan that may ultimately be approved by the bankruptcy court, (4) delays in the confirmation or consummation of a plan of reorganization, including the Plan, due to factors beyond the company's and Paddock's control, (5) risks with respect to the receipt of the consents necessary to effect the reorganization, (6) risks inherent in, and potentially adverse developments related to, the bankruptcy proceeding, that could adversely affect the company and the company's liquidity or results of operations, (7) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various governmental, industry and consumer actions related thereto, (8) the company's ability to obtain the benefits it anticipates from the corporate modernization, (9) the company's ability to manage its cost structure, including its success in implementing restructuring or other plans aimed at improving the company's operating efficiency and working capital management, achieving cost savings, and remaining well-positioned to address Paddock's legacy liabilities, (10) the company's ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (11) the company's ability to achieve its strategic plan, (12) the company's ability to improve its glass melting technology, known as the MAGMA program, (13) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (14) changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the company to refinance debt on favorable terms, (15) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the company has operations, including uncertainties related to economic and social conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, changes in tax rates and laws, natural disasters, and weather, (16) the company's ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the company's goodwill is not impaired, (17) consumer preferences for alternative forms of packaging, (18) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation, (19) consolidation among competitors and customers, (20) unanticipated expenditures with respect to data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws, (21) unanticipated operational disruptions, including higher capital spending, (22) the company's ability to further develop its sales, marketing and product development capabilities, (23) the failure of the company's joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (24) the ability of the company and the third parties on which it relies for information technology system support to prevent and detect security breaches related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (25) changes in U.S. trade policies, (26) risks related to recycling and recycled content laws and regulations, (27) risks related to climate-change and air emissions, including related laws or regulations and the other risk factors discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the company's results or operations and financial condition, the company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this document.

OVERVIEW

Strong 2021 Results

CONSISTENTLY DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS

  • $1.83 FY21 aEPS1 exceeded original guidance of $1.55-$1.75 and recent outlook of $1.77-$1.82
  • $282M FY21 FCF2 favorable to original guidance of ~ $240M and recent outlook of ≥ $260M
  • $0.36 4Q21 aEPS exceeded recent outlook of $0.30-$0.35 driven by 5.4% YoY sales volume3 growth

STRONG OPERATING AND COST PERFORMANCE IN FY21

  • 5.3% sales volume3 growth and 7.3% production volume3 improvement; sales vol up 1.1% vs 2019
  • Benefit from 3.2% higher average selling prices mostly offset elevated cost inflation
  • $70M favorable impact of O-I's Margin Expansion initiatives which exceeded 2021 target
  • Consistently strong operating performance

BOLD STRUCTURAL ACTIONS TO ADVANCE O-I'S STRATEGY

EXPECT IMPROVING RESULTS IN 2022

  • FY22 guidance: $1.85-$2.00 aEPS1; ≥ $125M FCF2; ≥ $350M aFCF4 (excl. $225M expansion CapEx)
    • Despite ~ $0.18/sh anticipated headwind from FX, divestiture dilution and interest on Paddock trust funding
  • 1Q22 guidance: $0.38-$0.43 aEPS vs. $0.35 in PY

1

Adjusted EPS excludes items management does not consider representative of ongoing operations and other adjustments. See the appendix for further disclosure.

2

Management defines free cash flow as cash provided by continuing operating activities less cash paid for property, plant and equipment (all components as determined in accordance with GAAP). See the appendix for further disclosure.

3

Note:

Excludes anticipated one time $610M funding of the Paddock 524(g) trust expected in 1H22.

3

Excluding impact of divestitures

4

Management defines adjusted free cash flow as cash provided by continuing operating activities less cash paid for property, plant and equipment pertaining to base maintenance activity. See the appendix for further disclosure.

Note:

Excludes anticipated one time $610M funding of the Paddock 524(g) trust expected in 1H22

5

Net Debt is defined as Total Debt less Cash. See appendix for further disclosure.

6

Management defines Financial Leverage as the addition of net debt, Support for Paddock and unfunded pension liability divided by Adjusted EBITDA

BROAD BASED RECOVERY FOLLOWING THE ONSET OF THE PANDEMIC

(FY21VS FY20)

  • 9.9% Net Sales Increase3
  • 5.3% Sales Volume Growth3; +1.1% vs '193
  • 7.3% Production Volume3 Increase
  • 25% Segment Oper. Profit3 Increase
  • 1.8% pt. Seg. Oper. Margin Improvement
  • 50% aEPS1 Increase
  • 93% FCF2 Increase
  • 11% pt. FCF/EBITDA Conversion Increase
  • 1.7% pt. ROIC Improvement
  • ~ $500M Net Debt5 Reduction
  • ~ $325M Pension Liability Decline
  • 1.1x Financial Leverage6 Reduction

SALES VOLUME TRENDS

Shipments Exceeded Pre-pandemic Levels

FY21: +5.3%1 SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

  • Sales volume up 1.1%1 vs 2019
  • Key categories solidly higher including Beer,Wine, NAB, and Spirits
  • Food down MSD as shipments rebased following lockdowns which drove exceptionally strong volume in 2020; Food up vs pre-pandemic 2019
  • America's sales volume up 2.1%1 and Europe volumes increased 9.4%

4Q21: +5.4%1 STRONG DEMAND EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS

  • Notable strength from Wine (+20%) and NAB's (+16%)
  • America's volume down 1.7%1 due to higher maintenance activity, low inventory
  • Europe volume up 13.2% with strength across all categories and markets

FY22: UP TO +1% AMID CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND

  • New capacity expansion 2023+ in high growth/value markets and categories
  • Expect 1Q22 sales volume growth of up to 2% (up ~ 3% in January)

4

1 Excluding impact of divestitures

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

-2%

-4%

-6%

SALES VOLUME GROWTH

(IN TONS, ADJUSTED FOR DIVESTITURES)

6.2%

5.3%

5 Year CAGR

O-I Consolidated:

0.0%

O-I Plus Strategic JV's:

+1.4%

1.8%1.5%

0.6%0.8%

-0.4%

-1.4%

-3.0%

-4.0%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

O-I Consolidated

O-I Plus Strategic JVs

2021 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Advancing Bold Plan to Change Business Fundamentals

2021 PRIORITIES

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

MARGIN EXPANSION - STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND COST EFFICIENCIES

$50M initiative benefits

$70M benefits which exceeded original goal of $50M

Improve performance in North America

Quick response to severe weather demonstrates improved agility

REVOLUTIONIZE GLASS - LEVERAGE MAGMATO CREATE NEW PROFITABLE BUSINESS MODEL FOR GLASS

Validate MAGMA Gen 1 in Germany

First full-scale Generation 1 line validated at Holzminden

Testing underway for key Generation 2 technologies at Streator pilot site

Glass advocacy campaign

Approx. 1.3B impressions reaching >105M people on O-I's digital marketing campaign

Reposition ESG

Expanded initiatives, doubled goals, 2021 Sustainability report issued in September

OPTIMIZE STRUCTURE - REBALANCE BUSINESS PORTFOLIO AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Advance O-I's $1.15B divestiture program (revised to $1.5B)

~ $1.1B sales transactions announced, expect to complete $1.5B program in 2022

Evaluate expansion opportunities

Announced up to $680M of future expansion initiatives including 11 MAGMA lines

Advance Paddock Enterprises, LLC Chapter 11 524(g) case

Agreement in principle for Paddock's consensual plan of reorg.1 (Apr 2021)

Submitted consensual plan of reorg. to the court (Jan 2022); target confirmation in1H22

Increase cash flow and reduce debt

Favorable FCF, record low inventory/IDS, and lowest net debt since 2Q15

Further efforts for a simple, agile organization

Completed first two phases of strategic managed services partnership

5

1. On April 26, 2021, O-I announced that its subsidiary Paddock Enterprises, LLC had reached an agreement in principle to accept the terms of a mediator's proposal regarding a consensual plan of reorganization under the Bankruptcy Code. The agreement provides for total consideration of $610 million to fund a trust on the effective date of a plan of reorganization, subject to definitive documentation and satisfaction of certain conditions.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

O-I Glass Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 15:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about O-I GLASS, INC.
02/01O-I GLASS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01O-I Glass Q4 Results Top Estimates, Sets Guidance -- Stock Up 3% After-Hours
MT
02/01O I GLASS : REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
02/01O-I Glass, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
02/01EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : O-I Glass Inc, 66.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 8.4% Sensitive
MT
02/01O I GLASS : Recognized for Sustainable Advancements
PU
01/21O I GLASS : Cocktails and Beer To-Go Offer Big Opportunity in 2022
PU
01/18O I GLASS : Sustainalytics Recognizes O-I as a Top-Rated ESG Performer
PU
01/17BERLIN PACKAGING L.L.C. COMPLETED TH : Oi).
CI
01/13O-I Glass Unit Files Reorganization Plan in Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Case
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on O-I GLASS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 292 M - -
Net income 2021 154 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 134 M 2 134 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart O-I GLASS, INC.
Duration : Period :
O-I Glass, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends O-I GLASS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,61 $
Average target price 15,81 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andres Alberto Lopez President-O I Americas
John A. Haudrich Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John H. Walker Independent Chairman
Giancarlo Currarino Chief Technical Operations Officer & Senior VP
Ludovic Valette Vice President-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
O-I GLASS, INC.13.13%2 134
VERALLIA-9.17%3 683
VIDRALA, S.A.-11.55%2 562
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.-13.60%1 465
VETROPACK HOLDING AG-5.73%1 167
BG CONTAINER GLASS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.94%220