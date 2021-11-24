O I Glass : A Truly Glassy Holiday Gift Guide

You want the holidays to be perfect and the gifts you give to be exceptional and memorable. If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for the person who has everything, this glassy holiday gift guide is sure to add sparkle to your shopping list.

If you're like us, you already have a vintage bottle of red or a bottle of bourbon barrel-aged holiday beer on your shopping list, but what other gifts can complement those holiday-inspired beers and spirits? Our holiday gift guide has glass items that are perfect as hostess gifts, Secret Santa swaps, and even stocking stuffers - because glass adds a touch of magic, perfect for a gift.

Pull up a chair and take a minute to glass up your gift list with our holiday gift guide. We don't mind at all if you browse with your favorite glass bottled beverage in hand. In fact - we encourage it!

Berry Botanical in Glass Ball Christmas Ornament

Picture this: a deconstructed winter wonderland captured in a glass bubble with greenery, red berry accents, and faux snow. This delightful ornament is made of durable borosilicate glass with a beautiful gold-finished metal cap. You'll be able to hang it from your tree with its beautiful red ribbon or use it as a charming gift topper.

Prestige Purple Cake Stand (Credit: Artemest)

Prestige Purple Cake Stand Luisa Beccaria

Add sophistication and beauty to your table with this elegant glass cake stand. It is functional and a work of art, crafted with a clear glass stem and a purple grooved tray. The piece features a pleated base with a mesmerizing iridescent finish. The Prestige Purple Cake Stand is a dramatic and colorful addition to a holiday table.

Holiday Wine Glass Set

Bring a smile to your guests' faces this holiday season with a stemless wine glass set. Each glass offers a seasonal greeting - "Peace," "Holly," "Oh What Fun," and "Jolly" - with a snowflake filling in for one of the letters. They're perfect for serving wine or holiday cocktails (and for keeping track of which glass belongs to you!).

Winton and Waits Himalayan Citrus Bubble Bath

Nothing says holiday indulgence like a beautiful glass bottle of spa-worthy bubble bath, enriched with coconut oil and infused with citrus essential oils. Each classic swing-top glass bottle is adorned by hand with a shimmering rose gold leaf, adding an extra touch of elegance to its presentation. The product was developed and produced by Winton and Waits, a woman-owned business.

The After Dinner Drinks Set (Credit: KnackShops.com)

After Dinner Drinks Gift Set

After dinner drinks extend a festive meal, adding a level of sophistication to any celebration. The After Dinner Drinks set is a perfect gift for any host or hostess on your list. It includes two stunning Viski Hairpin Deco Rocks Glasses, Portland Syrups Cocktails Mixers, plus "Ridleys After Dinner Quiz" with 140 question cards to add trivia and friendly competition to the evening.

Glass Straw Set

Invite your guests to feel extraordinary and eco-friendly when you offer them a beautifully crafted reusable glass straw. Glass straws elevate the cocktail experience and support the environment simultaneously. This set of eight glass straws, made of borosilicate "beaker" glass, is dishwasher safe-a perfect gift for the host or hostess on your list, or anyone looking to use a little less plastic in their lives.

Women in Wine Holiday Edition: 12 Nights of Wine

This wine advent calendar sells out every year. The 12 Nights of Wine is a curated wine advent calendar with 12 carefully crafted glass tubes, each carrying a world-class pour of exquisite wine. This stunning box holds two alluring rosés, four vibrant whites, and six opulent reds, all handpicked by Certified Sommeliers.

Spiegelau IPA Glass

Everyone knows a hophead or two. Give the gift brewers and beer lovers alike are raving about- the Spiegelau IPA Glass. Designed with input from two of the leading IPA brewers in the United States-Sam Calagione of Dogfish Head and Ken Grossman of Sierra Nevada-Spiegelau, one of the world's oldest glassmakers, has created a new standard for serving IPA brews. The Spiegelau IPA glass is designed to showcase this hop-forward beer's aromatic profiles.

The Hop Head IPA Gift Basket (Credit: Brobasket.com)

Brobasket Hop Head IPA Gift Basket

The Brobasket Hop Head IPA Gift Basket is chock full of craft beer-related wonder to make the beer lover you know truly happy. The gift includes a 16oz Glass Brobasket pint glass, a BroBasket beer bottle opener, Popcornopolis™, gourmet flavored popcorn, Ferrero Rocher hazelnut chocolates, four bottles of craft beer, a Brobasket Koozie and a greeting card with your special message on it-all packed in a handsome Brobasket reusable tin.

ILLUME ® Balsam and Cedar Reed Diffuser

Adding a subtle wintery scent to your home gives it a warm holiday feeling-and you can do this without using heat or flame. The beautifully boxed ILLUME Balsam and Cedar Reed Diffuser is the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list who wants their home to smell like the holidays long after the decorations are put away.

Nest Holiday Classic Candle

The Nest Holiday Classic candle suffuses any room it sits in with a rich fragrance of blended pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber. The elegant glass container is decorated with patterns of rich gold, making it decorative and fragrant-an ideal gift for friends and family who love candles. The ILLUME Balsam and Cedar Luxe candle is another beautiful holiday candle option.

2021 Wine Advent Calendar

The 2021 Wine Advent Calendar is a glassy way to countdown to the big holiday. Raise a glass and toast the season every night for 24 nights-a perfect gift for the wine lovers in your life. Twenty-four nights, 24 mini glass bottles, and 24 opportunities to sip and explore your way through a magical holiday season.

Life of the Party Gift Set (Credit: KnackShop.com)

Life of the Party Gift Set

Do you have someone on your list who loves to entertain? Then the Life of the Party gift set will be perfect for them! This set includes Ridley's Games Room After Dinner Quiz with 140 question cards, two 10oz Glass Viski Copper Rimmed Coupe glasses, a 750ml bottle of TÖST Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé, and a 15 piece box of Seattle Chocolate Pink Bubbly Chocolate Truffles.

Savannah Bee Co. Book of Honey

Are you looking for a truly unique gift idea? The Savannah Bee Co. Book of Honey set is a tasting party in a box and takes you on a journey around the world. It includes six varieties of 3oz bottles of honey in Tupelo, Lavender, Saw Palmetto, Wildflower, Black Sage, and Orange Blossom. This gift is one of Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021.

Savannah Bee Co.Southern Selection Honey Flute Gift Set

The Savannah Bee Co. Southern Selections Honey Flute Gift Set is the ideal gift for a true honey lover, featuring 20oz flute jars of three of the best domestic kinds of honey: Tupelo, Orange Blossom, and Wildflower. This gift will surprise and delight the honey connoisseur on your holiday gift list!

Santa Old Fashioned Glass

What better way to add a touch of holiday cheer? These Santa-themed Old Fashioned Glasses are handmade by local artisans and feature a sprinkling of unique red-and-white Kris Kringles crafted of colorful glass. Perfect for those festive happy hours. Better yet: Pair the Santa-themed double Old Fashioned glasses with a favorite glass bottled beverage for a festive and thoughtful gift.

Bodum Bistro Glass Mug

Do you have a hard-to-shop-for someone on your list? The Bistro handmade glass mug from Bodum offers hip bistro styling in industrial-strength borosilicate glass. The double-walled insulation will let their hot drinks stay hot without burning their hands, and their cold drinks stay cold without the hassle of condensation.

These glassy gifts offer magic and wonder that will sparkle through the holidays and beyond. Happy Holidays!

Allen Mireles is a wordsmith from Northwest Ohio with an abiding passion for sustainability and helping build a safer and cleaner planet. An experienced writer, she has deep experience in both traditional and digital marketing and public relations and has written for a broad range of industries and media. As an avid gardener and camper, Allen loves nothing more than being outside appreciating our natural world. Mireles Allen