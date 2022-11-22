Advanced search
    OI   US67098H1041

O-I GLASS, INC.

(OI)
  Report
2022-11-22
16.62 USD    0.00%
O-I Glass CEO and CFO to Present at Citi's 2022 Basic Materials Conference

11/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced the Company will participate in Citi’s 2022 Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

O-I Glass Chief Executive Officer Andres Lopez and Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://kvgo.com/2022-citi-basic-materials/o-i-glass-nov.

The replay will be available through the above link within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived for 90 days following the completion of the conference.

Slides from the presentation will be posted on the Company’s website, www.o-i.com/investors, prior to the event.

###

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure, healthy and completely recyclable; making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 70 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $6.4 billion in 2021. Recognizing the tremendous benefits of glass, the United Nations has designated 2022 as the International Year of Glass to celebrate the past, present, and future of this transformative material. Learn more about us:
o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn 

The company routinely posts important information on its website – www.o-i.com/investors.

Attachment 


For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations                        
(567) 336-5128                        
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
