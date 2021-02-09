Log in
O-I GLASS, INC.

O I Glass : I Jins Heineken fr Glass Recycling Pilt Prgram in Brazil

02/09/2021 | 10:51am EST
O-I is joining partners Heineken to support a new glass recycling pilot program in Brazil. The pilot program entices consumers to recycle through convenience and a reward system.

Volte Sempre is the new glass recycling program in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Consumers take their empty glass bottles to one of nine machines located at convenient places around town: supermarkets, bars and residential condos. When a consumer drops off a bottle at a Volte Sempre machine, they get credit through an app that they can redeem toward their next Heineken product purchase.

By placing the machines in locations consumers are likely to visit often, the program seeks to make recycling as easy as possible. The glass is crushed and ends up at O-I to be used to create new glass bottles and jars.

Recycled glass is valuable for manufacturers like O-I because it's one of four ingredients used to make new glass bottles and jars. Using recycled glass not only keeps more raw materials in the ground, but it lowers the energy needs and emissions of the glass manufacturing process.

Glass packaging is 100% recyclable and endlessly recyclable. Every bottle that stays in the manufacturing loop is supporting a low-waste, circular economy for glassmakers as well as beverage producers.

'Inviting O-I to participate means that the glass packaging cycle closes and the packaging is able to return to our furnaces and become another glass package,' explains Daniel Jekl, O-I's Marketing Manager for Americas South.

The Volte Sempre glass recycling project could expand to more cities if the pilot period attracts high consumer participation.

O-I Glass is the worldwide leader in glass packaging manufacturing. O-I's vision is to be the most sustainable manufacturer of the most sustainable packaging while supporting sustainable communities where our employees live and work. O-I's participation in the Volte Sempre recycling project is one way we demonstrate our commitment to innovative solutions and work with our customer partners to build a stronger, low-waste, circular economy.

Disclaimer

O-I Glass Inc. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 15:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 075 M - -
Net income 2020 295 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,51x
Yield 2020 0,58%
Capitalization 2 166 M 2 166 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart O-I GLASS, INC.
Duration : Period :
O-I Glass, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends O-I GLASS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,77 $
Last Close Price 13,78 $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andres Alberto Lopez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Haudrich Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Giancarlo Currarino Chief Technology & Supply Chain Officer
Gordon J. Hardie Independent Director
Peter S. Hellman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
O-I GLASS, INC.14.29%2 166
BALL CORPORATION-3.71%29 348
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION12.75%14 589
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-6.50%12 425
BRAMBLES LIMITED2.08%12 249
APTARGROUP, INC.3.72%9 189
