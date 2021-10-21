O I Glass : I Pland Named t &lsqu;Glden Hundred&rsqu;

O-I Poland was recently named one of the "Golden Hundred," an annual list of 100 companies that contribute heavily to the economy and employment in Poland's Podkarpacie Region. The list acknowledges companies that showed resilience during the complex business and social environment of 2020 and the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Named 14th out of 100 top companies, O-I earned a unique ranking: "Dynamic development of production processes and employment stability." The Nowiny Daily News and The Polish Economic Society organize the Golden Hundred Ranking, considered the most important economic ranking in the Podkarpackie Region. Inclusion in this list builds corporate reputations and strengthens the position of companies in the economy and labor markets.

O-I's Janusz Ceprynski-Ciekawy (center) accepts the 2021 Golden Hundred with Robert Glinkowski, Chairman of Rzeszow Poland Press (left) and Editor-in-Chief Artur Rogowski (right). (Courtesy: Nowiny Daily News)

O-I's inclusion in this prestigious list stems from the passion and engagement of the O-I Team and its development of the Jarosław and Poznań Plants, which represent also a strong commitment to the local community and economy. In addition, O-I Poland's ranking in the list strengthens its visibility in the job market and attracts new talent to the organization.

The Golden Hundred list measures an organization's market activity, including sales revenues, the dynamics of these revenues, employment, and the value of its exports. Other companies ranked in the top 20 include aviation, energy, IT, and automotive companies from the Podkarpackie Region.

The awards ceremony was held in Jasionka, close to Rzeszów. Notable attendees included Ewa Leniart, Podkarpackie Province Governor, and Kondrad Fijołek, President of Rzeszów. Janusz Cepryński-Ciekawy, Manufacuring Leader PL, CZ & EE and Commercial Leader North Central Europe Magdalena Woronowicz attended, representing O-I.

O-I's sustainability approach is a holistic one that includes supporting sustainable communities where we operate and recognition on the Golden Hundred demonstrates our commitment to our vision and values. This award emphasizes the sustainable growth, reliability, and employment stability demonstrated during the pandemic.

Allen Mireles is a wordsmith from Northwest Ohio with an abiding passion for sustainability and helping build a safer and cleaner planet. An experienced writer, she has deep experience in both traditional and digital marketing and public relations and has written for a broad range of industries and media. As an avid gardener and camper, Allen loves nothing more than being outside appreciating our natural world. Allen Mireles