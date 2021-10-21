Log in
    OI   US67098H1041

O-I GLASS, INC.

(OI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/20 04:10:00 pm
14.85 USD   -0.74%
O I Glass : I Pland Named t &lsqu;Glden Hundred&rsqu;

10/21/2021 | 08:44am EDT
O-I Poland was recently named one of the "Golden Hundred," an annual list of 100 companies that contribute heavily to the economy and employment in Poland's Podkarpacie Region. The list acknowledges companies that showed resilience during the complex business and social environment of 2020 and the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Named 14th out of 100 top companies, O-I earned a unique ranking: "Dynamic development of production processes and employment stability." The Nowiny Daily News and The Polish Economic Society organize the Golden Hundred Ranking, considered the most important economic ranking in the Podkarpackie Region. Inclusion in this list builds corporate reputations and strengthens the position of companies in the economy and labor markets.

O-I's Janusz Ceprynski-Ciekawy (center) accepts the 2021 Golden Hundred with Robert Glinkowski, Chairman of Rzeszow Poland Press (left) and Editor-in-Chief Artur Rogowski (right). (Courtesy: Nowiny Daily News)

O-I's inclusion in this prestigious list stems from the passion and engagement of the O-I Team and its development of the Jarosław and Poznań Plants, which represent also a strong commitment to the local community and economy. In addition, O-I Poland's ranking in the list strengthens its visibility in the job market and attracts new talent to the organization.

The Golden Hundred list measures an organization's market activity, including sales revenues, the dynamics of these revenues, employment, and the value of its exports. Other companies ranked in the top 20 include aviation, energy, IT, and automotive companies from the Podkarpackie Region.

The awards ceremony was held in Jasionka, close to Rzeszów. Notable attendees included Ewa Leniart, Podkarpackie Province Governor, and Kondrad Fijołek, President of Rzeszów. Janusz Cepryński-Ciekawy, Manufacuring Leader PL, CZ & EE and Commercial Leader North Central Europe Magdalena Woronowicz attended, representing O-I.

O-I's sustainability approach is a holistic one that includes supporting sustainable communities where we operate and recognition on the Golden Hundred demonstrates our commitment to our vision and values. This award emphasizes the sustainable growth, reliability, and employment stability demonstrated during the pandemic.

Allen Mireles is a wordsmith from Northwest Ohio with an abiding passion for sustainability and helping build a safer and cleaner planet. An experienced writer, she has deep experience in both traditional and digital marketing and public relations and has written for a broad range of industries and media. As an avid gardener and camper, Allen loves nothing more than being outside appreciating our natural world.Allen Mireles

Disclaimer

O-I Glass Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 12:43:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 316 M - -
Net income 2021 156 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 336 M 2 336 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 82,3%
Technical analysis trends O-I GLASS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andres Alberto Lopez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Haudrich Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John H. Walker Independent Chairman
Giancarlo Currarino Chief Technical Operations Officer & Senior VP
Ludovic Valette Vice President-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
O-I GLASS, INC.25.71%2 336
VERALLIA13.60%4 618
VIDRALA, S.A.-4.95%2 975
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.27.49%1 781
VETROPACK HOLDING AG-2.85%1 250
BG CONTAINER GLASS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.85%225