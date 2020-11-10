Log in
O I Glass : INSPIRING AND ENABLING GLASS RECYCLING IN NORTHWEST OHIO FOR AMERICA RECYCLES DAY

11/10/2020 | 12:07pm EST

O-I Installs Permanent Glass Recycling Drop-Off at Levis Headquarters

(Perrysburg, OH) - In recognition of America Recycles Day 2020 (November 15), O-I Glass, Inc. is opening a permanent glass recycling drop-off for Northwest Ohio residents.

Starting the week of November 12, O-I's glass packaging collection center, located at its global headquarters in Perrysburg, OH, will provide residents in Wood and Lucas Counties with a place to recycle their glass packaging.

'On America Recycles Day, and every day, O-I is actively working to improve the U.S. glass recycling system to reduce consumer waste and conserve resources,' said Jim Nordmeyer, VP of global sustainability.

O-I's Glass Recycling Drop-Off Center will feature a commercial recycling container, provided by Rumpke Recycling and will be placed at its Global Headquarters outside of the O-I Plaza 3 Building (1890 Wilkinson Way). The collected glass will be transported to Rumpke's advanced recycling facilities in Dayton, OH, for sorting and processing.

'Glass recycling is a very local, very circular environmental behavior,' continued Nordmeyer. 'The post-consumer glass collected here will be turned into new bottles in as little as 30 days. The glass recycled through this drop-off location will help the environment and economy, locally in Northern Ohio.'

O-I also will be educating consumers about the value and potential of recycling through its #WhyIRecycle campaign via its social media channels on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

'As O-I works to improve recycling for glass, the company also recognizes America Recycles Day as a time to educate and empower consumers to recycle even more.' said Nordmeyer. 'The conservation of natural resources reduces the energy and natural resources. The use of recycled glass enables efficiencies in manufacturing new glass-creating further emissions savings. And, the use of post-consumer glass to make new glass creates demand for end-of-life packaging, diverting them from the landfill and recognizing their role as a valuable resource for the industry.'

The following items are ACCEPTABLE for recycling:

  • Beer/wine/champagne/spirits/ non-alcoholic beverage glass bottles
  • Food glass jars/containers

The items below are NOT ACCEPTABLE for recycling:

  • Windows - Mirrors
  • Light bulbs - Solar panels
  • Heat-resistant glass (e.g. Pyrex) - Drinking glasses
  • Computer/TV screens - Glass tableware

###

About O-I

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we're proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it's beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. Working hand and hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 25,500 people at 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I has a global impact, achieving revenues of $6.7 billion in 2019. For more information, visit o-i.com.

Disclaimer

O-I Glass Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 17:06:03 UTC
