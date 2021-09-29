Log in
O I Glass : Investor Day Presentation

09/29/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
ACCELERATING O-I'S TRANSFORMATION

2021 INVESTOR DAY | SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

ARNAUD

AUJOUANNET

SVP & CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER

VITALIANO

TORNO

PRESIDENT, BUSINESS

OPERATIONS

CHRIS MANUEL

VP, INVESTOR

RELATIONS

ANDRES LOPEZ

JOHN HAUDRICH

CEO

SVP & CFO

WELCOME &

INTRODUCTIONS

MARIE-LAURE

SUSSET

DIRECTOR,

INTEGRATED

MARKETING

COMMUNICATIONS

RANDY BURNS

VP, CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY & CORPORATE AFFAIRS OFFICER

LUDOVIC

VALETTE

VP, TECHNOLOGY & ENGINEERING

ASAD HAMID

VP, GLOBAL

MARKETING &

INNOVATION

2

AGENDA

TIME (EDT)

TOPIC

8:30 AM

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

9:45 AM

BREAK

9:55 AM

Q&A

10:55 AM

BREAK

11:00 AM

FOCUS SESSIONS

ADVANCING ESG

ADVANCING GLASS ADVOCACY

ENABLING GROWTH AND NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

12:00PM

ADJOURN

3

SAFE HARBOR COMMENTS

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. (the "company") within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

It is possible that the company's future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the risk that the proposed plan of reorganization of Paddock Enterprises, LLC ("Paddock") may not be approved by the bankruptcy court or that other conditions necessary to implement the agreement in principle may not be satisfied, (2) the actions and decisions of participants in the bankruptcy proceeding, and the actions and decisions of third parties, including regulators, that may have an interest in the bankruptcy proceedings, (3) the terms and conditions of any reorganization plan that may ultimately be approved by the bankruptcy court, (4) delays in the confirmation or consummation of a plan of reorganization due to factors beyond the company's and Paddock's control, (5) risks with respect to the receipt of the consents necessary to effect the reorganization, (6) risks inherent in, and potentially adverse developments related to, the bankruptcy proceeding, that could adversely affect the company and the company's liquidity or results of operations, (7) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various governmental, industry and consumer actions related thereto, (8) the company's ability to obtain the benefits it anticipates from the corporate modernization, (9) the company's ability to manage its cost structure, including its success in implementing restructuring or other plans aimed at improving the company's operating efficiency and working capital management, achieving cost savings, and remaining well-positioned to address Paddock's legacy liabilities, (10) the company's ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (11) the company's ability to achieve its strategic plan, (12) the company's ability to improve its glass melting technology, known as the MAGMA program, (13) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (14) changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the company to refinance debt on favorable terms, (15) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the company has operations, including uncertainties related to Brexit, economic and social conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, changes in tax rates and laws, natural disasters, and weather, (16) the company's ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the company's goodwill is not impaired, (17) consumer preferences for alternative forms of packaging, (18) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation, (19) consolidation among competitors and customers, (20) unanticipated expenditures with respect to data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws, (21) unanticipated operational disruptions, including higher capital spending, (22) the company's ability to further develop its sales, marketing and product development capabilities, (23) the failure of the company's joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (24) the ability of the company and the third parties on which it relies for information technology system support to prevent and detect security breaches related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (25) changes in U.S. trade policies, and the other risk factors discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results, or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the company's results or operations and financial condition, the company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this document.

4

AT A GLANCE

BROAD PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

DIVERSE

CUSTOMER BASE

34% beer 19% wine 19% food 15% spirits 13% NAB

6,000+ direct customers

GLASS IS THE MOST SUSTAINABLE PACKAGE all natural, endlessly recyclable, NEVER trash

MAGMA

reimagines glass making to support customer aspirations and enable profitable growth

UNPARALLELED

GLASS PACKAGING

DEDICATED &

PRODUCTION

#1COMPANY

ENGAGED TEAM

NETWORK

$6.1 billion in net sales

25,000+ associates

72 factories 20 countries

Note: based on 2020 data

5

Disclaimer

O-I Glass Inc. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 17:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
