O I Glass : Leader Receives National Women in Manufacturing Award

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (March 1, 2022) - O-I Glass' Monica Pacheco is among 130 women being recognized nationally by The Manufacturing Institute. Pacheco, a global glass science engineer at O-I's World Headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, will receive a 2022 Science, Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead Award on April 28,2022 in Washington, D.C. This prestigious award celebrates and honors women who have achieved significant impact in the manufacturing industry.

"The award is a testament to Monica's passion, expertise, unwavering commitment to learning, and willingness to help other women advance within the manufacturing industry," said Ludovic Valette, vice president, technology and engineering at O-I. "We are fortunate to benefit from Monica's leadership and we are proud of her accomplishments. There is no doubt Monica and the other STEP Ahead honorees are an inspiration to the next generation of women interested in exploring the many opportunities the manufacturing industry has to offer."



"I am honored to receive this award and represent all the talented, high performing women at O-I. My journey at O-I and within the manufacturing industry has been challenging, but immensely rewarding," said Pacheco. "I hope this award demonstrates to young women around the world what's possible, within the fields of engineering, technical and manufacturing, when you respect all people, have passion for the process, understand the importance of teamwork, and constantly strive to perform high-quality work."



Over her more than 12 years with O-I, Pacheco, a Colombian native, has served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility and has traveled to multiple countries including Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the United States. Her career began with an internship with O-I in Zipaquirá, Colombia. She then went on to become lab technician followed by batch and furnace manager at O-I's plant in Soacha, Colombia and then, glass scientist for Latin America. Today, as a global glass science engineer, Pacheco leads a global team and is responsible for establishing and standardizing best manufacturing practices globally. She also formulates the glass recipe and provides technical support for Industria Vidriera de Coahuila, in Mexico, a 50/50 joint venture between O-I Glass and Constellation Brands and the largest glass factory in the world.

For more information about the awards, which are a part of the STEP Women's Initiative whose efforts are aimed at closing the gender gap in manufacturing, please visit: http://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/Initiatives/Women-in-Manufacturing/STEP-Awards.aspx.

