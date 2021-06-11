Log in
    OI   US67098H1041

O-I GLASS, INC.

(OI)
O I Glass : 2Q21 Capital Markets Presentation

06/11/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
2Q21 CAPITAL MARKETS PRESENTATION

JUNE 9, 2021

SAFE HARBOR COMMENTS

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. (the "company") within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

It is possible that the company's future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the risk that the proposed plan of reorganization may not be approved by the bankruptcy court or that other conditions necessary to implement the agreement in principle may not be satisfied, (2) the actions and decisions of participants in the bankruptcy proceeding, and the actions and decisions of third parties, including regulators, that may have an interest in the bankruptcy proceedings, (3) the terms and conditions of any reorganization plan that may ultimately be approved by the bankruptcy court, (4) delays in the confirmation or consummation of a plan of reorganization due to factors beyond the company's and Paddock's control, (5) risks with respect to the receipt of the consents necessary to effect the reorganization, (6) risks inherent in, and potentially adverse developments related to, the bankruptcy proceeding, that could adversely affect the company and the company's liquidity or results of operations,

  1. the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various governmental, industry and consumer actions related thereto, (8) the company's ability to obtain the benefits it anticipates from the corporate modernization, (9) the company's ability to manage its cost structure, including its success in implementing restructuring or other plans aimed at improving the company's operating efficiency and working capital management, achieving cost savings, and remaining well-positioned to address Paddock's legacy liabilities, (10) the company's ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (11) the company's ability to achieve its strategic plan, (12) the company's ability to improve its glass melting technology, known as the MAGMA program, (13) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (14) changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the company to refinance debt on favorable terms, (15) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the company has operations, including uncertainties related to Brexit, economic and social conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, changes in tax rates and laws, natural disasters, and weather, (16) the company's ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the company's goodwill is not impaired, (17) consumer preferences for alternative forms of packaging, (18) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation, (19) consolidation among competitors and customers, (20) unanticipated expenditures with respect to data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws, (21) unanticipated operational disruptions, including higher capital spending, (22) the company's ability to further develop its sales, marketing and product development capabilities, (23) the failure of the company's joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (24) the ability of the company and the third parties on which it relies for information technology system support to prevent and detect security breaches related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (25) changes in U.S. trade policies, and the other risk factors discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward- looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the company's results or operations and financial condition, the company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this document.

AT A GLANCE

72 factories

$6.1 BILLION

25,000+

employees

20 countries

in net sales in 2020

worldwide

MAGMA

revolutionize manufacturing and creating new business models for glass

GLASS IS THE MOST

sustainable rigid packaging option

2020 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

6,000+

34% beer 19% wine 15% spirits 13% NAB 19% food

direct customers

Note: based on 2020 data

3

ADVANCING BOLD PLAN TO CHANGE BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS

ENABLING A NEW PERIOD OF PROSPERITY

2021 PRIORITIES

1Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

MARGIN EXPANSION - STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND COST EFFICIENCIES

$50M gross initiative benefits

$35M benefits 1Q21, accelerated activity given severe weather

Improve performance in North America

Quick response to severe weather illustrates improved agility

REVOLUTIONIZE GLASS - CREATE A NEW BUSINESS MODEL FOR GLASS PACKAGING

Validate MAGMA Gen 1 in Germany

Successful start-up of Holzminden MAGMA line

Glass advocacy campaign

Approximately 110 million impressions on digital marketing campaign

Reposition ESG

Expanded initiatives, doubled goals, 2021 Sustainability report Q3

OPTIMIZE STRUCTURE - REBALANCE BUSINESS PORTFOLIO AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Advance O-I's $1.15B divestiture program

$900M completed to-date; additional $50M land sales in advanced stages

Evaluate expansion opportunities

Announced $75M investment in Andean funded by additional divestitures

Increase cash flow and reduce debt

Favorable YTD FCF compared to historic trends; favorable working capital

Further efforts for a simple, agile organization

Entered a strategic partnership for managed services

Advance Paddock Enterprises, LLC Chapter 11 524(g) case

Agreement in principle reached for Paddock's consensual plan of reorganization1

4

1. On April 26, 2021, O-I announced that its subsidiary Paddock Enterprises, LLC had reached an agreement in principle to accept the terms of a mediator's proposal regarding a consensual plan of reorganization under the Bankruptcy

Code. The agreement provides for total consideration of $610 million to fund a trust on the effective date of a plan of reorganization, subject to definitive documentation and satisfaction of certain conditions.

SHIPMENTS STABILIZE ACROSS ALL GEOGRAPHIES

EXPECTED VOLUME GROWTH: ≥ 15% vs 2Q21; 3% - 4% vs FY21

O-I SHIPMENT TRENDS (VS PY)

5%

Pandemic

0%

disruption

-5%

-10%

O-I and Americas

up ~1.5% excluding

impact of severe

-15%

weather

-20%

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

O-I

AM

EU

Note: Volumes are on a year over year and same structure basis excluding ANZ.

EST. FOOD & BEV CONSUMPTION

TRENDS BY CHANNEL

150

125

Index

111

103

108

100

100

Consumption

100

75

51

50

25

0

Pre-PandemicPandemicPost-Pandemic

Retail On Premise

Source: Barclays

5

Disclaimer

O-I Glass Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 16:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 183 M - -
Net income 2021 108 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 964 M 2 964 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 82,3%
