Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  O-I Glass, Inc.    OI

O-I GLASS, INC.

(OI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

O I Glass : Defining Sustainability for the Future Through Balance

03/10/2021 | 08:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When I discuss sustainability with anyone, we usually pretty quickly get to the question: Do we share a common understanding of the word 'sustainability'? It's an important question to ask, because the notion is often far too narrow. Sustainability is not purely a 'green' measure, and the terms 'green' and 'sustainable' are not proxies for one another. There's more to it.

The global challenges posed by the likes of climate change, socio-economic disparities, and social justice issues-all exacerbated by COVID 19-are pressing reminders that we must constantly examine our approach. In 2020, we took a deep look at our organization, O-I Glass, a company with a strong heritage and among the global leaders in glass packaging. That exercise led us to take bold action in how we define and measure sustainability at O-I. Our sustainability goals, aspirations and approach have evolved.

Today at O-I, we are convinced the path to a sustainable organization is about finding balance across our ecosystem. We now communicate that our sustainability leadership, long built on our values and behaviors, and driven by our processes, products, and our people, depends on striking the balance of the needs of other people, organizations, the planet, and our collective prosperity. The ecosystem involves our suppliers, our customers, our employees, and the communities where we work and live. Our aspiration is to create an organization designed for the long term-one that finds strength, resiliency, and coexistence precisely because it constantly seeks and finds this balance.

While achieving environmental goals to reduce, reuse, and recycle are necessary for the welfare of our planet, they alone are not sufficient to achieve the sustainability ambitions of the global community-or those of O-I. This is why O-I is reimagining and reinventing the business model for glass packaging. We see a future where the innate circularity of glass meets O-I's innovations to change how glass is made and sold.

This sustainable future of glass involves not just the use of cleaner gas-oxygen fuels and improved hybrid technology in traditional furnaces, but also O-I's revolutionary MAGMA melting technology. It includes a manufacturing process that has on-off technology to optimize the use of energy and efficiency. One that can be co-located at manufacturing and filling sites, reducing logistics impact and capitalizing on the potential to co-use and co-reuse energy, waste heat, water, and other resources. One that can produce breakthrough lightweight containers and capitalize on O-I's 3D printing technology.

The sustainability balance we seek requires integrated cooperation among stakeholders around shared goals and collaborative changes in what we do and how we do it. Our holistic sustainability strategy, therefore, involves a focus on translating our goals into actionable local objectives and then using innovation and partnerships with our customers, suppliers, and communities to achieve our overlapping objectives.

You can see why the question, 'Do we share a common understanding of the word 'sustainability?'' is so important. We encourage you to visit us online to see how O-I Glass is evolving our approach to sustainability. Even though the roadmap to balance may change with time or circumstances, the path to sustainability always involves vision, transformation, and innovation.

Randy Burns is O-I's Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer. For 25 years he's worked at the intersection of advocacy, law, and policy.Randolph Burns

Disclaimer

O-I Glass Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 13:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about O-I GLASS, INC.
08:53aO I GLASS  : Defining Sustainability for the Future Through Balance
PU
03/04O I GLASS  : 1Q21 Capital Markets Presentation
PU
03/02O-I GLASS, INC. /DE/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
02/25O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Agriculture and..
GL
02/24O I GLASS  : Among Forbes' “America's Best Large Employers”
PU
02/23O I GLASS  : Trims Q1 Adj. EPS Guidance Due to Impact of Severe Weather Conditio..
MT
02/23O-I GLASS, INC. /DE/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
02/23O-i glass business update
GL
02/16O I GLASS  : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/11O I GLASS  : RBC Capital Adjusts O-I Glass' Price Target to $13 From $11, Mainta..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 125 M - -
Net income 2021 257 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,79x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 2 014 M 2 014 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart O-I GLASS, INC.
Duration : Period :
O-I Glass, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends O-I GLASS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,68 $
Last Close Price 12,79 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andres Alberto Lopez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Haudrich Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carol A. Williams Chairman
Giancarlo Currarino Chief Technology & Supply Chain Officer
Vitaliano Torno President-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
O-I GLASS, INC.7.48%2 014
BALL CORPORATION-7.43%28 287
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION18.01%15 132
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-2.51%13 004
BRAMBLES LIMITED-5.85%11 224
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.19.87%9 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ