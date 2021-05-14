O I Glass : Second Amended and Restated 2017 Incentive Award Plan (Form 8-K)

O-I Glass, Inc. Second Amended and Restated 2017 Incentive Award Plan

As noted below under Item 5.07, at the Annual Meeting of Share Owners (the 'Annual Meeting') of O-I Glass, Inc. (the 'Company') held on May 11, 2021, the Company's share owners, upon the recommendation of the Board of Directors, approved the O-I Glass, Inc. Second Amended and Restated 2017 Incentive Award Plan (the 'Plan'), which was adopted by the Board of Directors on March 25, 2021, subject to the approval by the share owners. The Plan amends and restates the Company's Amended and Restated 2017 Incentive Award Plan in its entirety.

The Plan, among other things, increases the number of shares of the Company's common stock that may be issued thereunder by an additional 3,500,000 shares to a total of 15,000,000 shares. The Plan provides for the grant of stock options, stock appreciation rights, restricted stock, restricted stock units, dividend equivalents and other stock or cash awards to employees, consultants and non-employee directors of the Company and its subsidiaries.

A more detailed description of the material terms of the Plan was included in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on March 31, 2021, as supplemented by the Supplement to Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on May 3, 2021 (collectively, the 'Proxy Statement'), and such description is hereby incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing and the summary in the Proxy Statement are not complete summaries of the terms of the Plan and are qualified by reference to the text of the Plan, which is included as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.

The Annual Meeting was held on May 11, 2021. On the record date of March 15, 2021, there were 157,878,242 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding. The following proposals were submitted to a vote of the share owners at the Annual Meeting, each of which is described in detail in the Proxy Statement:

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors:

Each of the nominees for the Company's Board of Directors was elected to serve a one-year term by vote of the share owners as follows:

Aggregate Vote Name For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes Samuel R. Chapin 133,779,650 888,719 382,865 8,767,283 Gordon J. Hardie 133,017,991 1,650,343 382,900 8,767,283 Peter S. Hellman 131,768,056 2,883,404 399,774 8,767,283 John Humphrey 133,317,853 1,267,417 465,964 8,767,283 Anastasia D. Kelly 126,264,278 8,336,120 450,836 8,767,283 Andres A. Lopez 132,888,741 1,869,252 293,241 8,767,283 Alan J. Murray 133,287,006 1,312,730 451,498 8,767,283 Hari N. Nair 124,265,577 10,325,239 460,418 8,767,283 Joseph D. Rupp 124,595,800 10,066,270 389,164 8,767,283 Catherine I. Slater 133,969,488 708,911 372,835 8,767,283 John H. Walker 132,472,167 2,188,073 390,994 8,767,283 Carol A. Williams 132,825,966 1,818,886 406,382 8,767,283

Proposal 2 - Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm:

The selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 was ratified by vote of the share owners as follows:

Aggregate Vote For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 135,033,735 8,134,399 650,383 0

Proposal 3 - Approval of the Company's Second Amended and Restated 2017 Incentive Award Plan:

The Plan was approved by vote of the share owners as follows:

Aggregate Vote For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 129,211,331 5,370,474 469,429 8,767,283

Proposal 4 -Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation:

The compensation of the Company's named executive officers was approved by an advisory (non-binding) vote of the share owners as follows:

Aggregate Vote For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 131,440,262 3,212,860 398,112 8,767,283

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(d) Exhibits