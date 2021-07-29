Log in
    OKEY   US6708662019

O'KEY GROUP S.A.

(OKEY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/28 11:35:06 am
0.69 USD   -1.43%
O'KEY GROUP REPORTS 6.1% REVENUE GROWTH IN Q2 2021 -2-

07/29/2021 | 02:46am EDT
As of June 30, 2021, the Group operated 199 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 122 discounters) with total selling space of 602,164 square meters. The company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has six e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The Group employs more than 20,000 people. In 2020, Group's revenue amounted to RUB 174.3 billion, while EBITDA reached RUB 14.8 billion. The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 44.84%, GSU Ltd - 29.53%, free float - 25.63%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Hereinafter, net retail revenue, LFL net retail revenue, and the average ticket metrics are provided net of VAT. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US6708662019 
Category Code:  IR 
TIDM:           OKEY 
LEI Code:       213800133YYU23T4L791 
OAM Categories: 1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews 
Sequence No.:   118692 
EQS News ID:    1222498 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222498&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 402 M - -
Net income 2021 16,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 186 M 186 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Armin Burger Chief Executive Officer
Heigo Kera Chairman & President
Konstantin Arabidis Chief Financial Officer
Pavel Tomanek Chief Operating Officer
Mykola Buinyckyi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
O'KEY GROUP S.A.-19.30%186
WALMART INC.-1.45%399 698
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.82%37 647
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.81%36 726
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.42%31 400
THE KROGER CO.26.04%29 942