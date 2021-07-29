Log in
O'key group reports 6.1% revenue growth in q2 2021
DJ
02:46aO'key group reports 6.1% revenue growth in q2 2021
DJ
O'KEY S A : Group reports 6.1% revenue growth in q2 2021
EQ
O'KEY GROUP REPORTS 6.1% REVENUE GROWTH IN Q2 2021

07/29/2021 | 02:46am EDT
O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) 
O'KEY GROUP REPORTS 6.1% REVENUE GROWTH IN Q2 2021 
29-Jul-2021 / 08:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
29 July 2021 
 
O'KEY GROUP REPORTS 6.1% REVENUE GROWTH IN Q2 2021 
 
O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has announced 
its unaudited operating results for the second quarter (Q2) and the first six months (H1) of 2021. 
All materials published by the Group are available at www.okeygroup.lu. 
 
Q2 2021 operating highlights 
  ? Group net retail revenue[1] grew by 6.1% YoY to RUB 44,437 mln. 
  ? The Group like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue grew by 1.2% YoY, with both hypermarkets and discounters 
    delivering positive LFL performance. 
  ? DA! discounters' net retail revenue expanded by 21.4% YoY to RUB 8,396 mln, driven by a 6.8% LFL net retail revenue 
    growth and a 19.5% YoY selling space increase. 
  ? DA! discounters' share in the Group's revenue rose by 2.4 pps YoY to 18.9%. 
  ? O'KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue added 3.1% YoY to reach RUB 36,041 mln. 
 
H1 2021 operating highlights 
  ? Group net retail revenue increased by 4.0% YoY to RUB 87,698 mln. 
  ? DA! discounters' net retail revenue grew by 23.9% YoY to RUB 15,637 mln, driven by a 10.2% LFL net retail revenue 
    growth and a selling space expansion. 
  ? O'KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue grew by 0.5% YoY to RUB 72,061 mln. 
  ? Total online sales grew by 62.6% YoY to RUB 1,982 mln and accounted for 2.8% of O'KEY's revenue. 
 
Key events in Q2 2021 and after the reporting date 
  ? In June 2021, O'KEY Group acquired a Karusel hypermarket in Moscow from X5 Group. The new hypermarket became the 
    14th O'KEY store in the Moscow metropolitan area. The Company has further strengthened its position in this 
    strategic market and brought its selling space in the Central region to over 115,000 sq m. In Q4 2021, O'KEY plans 
    to open here a hypermarket designed in line with the new store concept. 
The full text of the announcement is available at https://okeygroup.lu/press-center/press-releases/2021/1760/. 
  ? In July 2021, Expert RA affirmed the credit rating of 'ruA-' with a Stable outlook for O'KEY LLC, the main 
    operating subsidiary of O'KEY Group S.A. The agency noted the growth in the Group's revenue and EBITDA in the 
    financial year 2020, combined with a solid financial position and a high diversification of the debt portfolio. 
 
Armin Burger, Chief Executive Officer at O'KEY Group, commented: 
"We are very pleased with a 6.1% revenue growth the Group delivered thanks to both hypermarkets' and discounters' 
strong performance in Q2 2021. 
"DA! discounters showed an impressive increase of 21.4% in net retail revenue, with a like-for-like growth of 6.8% in 
Q2 2021. It is noteworthy that the discounters delivered these results on top of their 50.8% YoY revenue growth and 
34.7% LFL performance in the comparable Q2 2020. Starting from its launch in 2015, DA! remains one of the fastest 
growing grocery chains in terms of revenue. Today, DA! is the only food discounter in Russia that successfully operates 
a business model based on a unique private label portfolio. The share of DA! in the Group's revenue reached almost 19% 
in Q2 2021. Keeping focus on the efficiency and profitability of our discounter business, we plan to bring the number 
of new openings at DA! up to 35-40 annually, starting this year. We see discounters as the main driver of the Group's 
revenue and profitability growth in the medium term. 
"O'KEY hypermarkets demonstrated a 3.1% YoY revenue growth in Q2 2021, a solid result, especially given the high 
comparables from Q2 2020. We continue to improve customer service, develop the product range with a focus on fresh 
categories and private labels, and streamline the use of selling space. We keep redesigning our hypermarkets in key 
regions, including the newly acquired store in Moscow we will relaunch under the new concept by the end of 2021. 
"As a pioneer in e-grocery, we continuously invest in our omni-channel shopping model. In Q2 2021, the Group's online 
sales rose by 62.6% YoY to account for 2.8% of O'KEY's revenue. 
"We also confirm our previously announced guidance for 2021, expecting a low-single-digit LFL growth at O'KEY 
hypermarkets and a double-digit LFL growth at DA! discounters." 
 
Operating review 
Group Net Retail Revenue in Q2 and H1 2021 
Net Retail Revenue, RUB mln (excl. VAT) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YoY, % H1 2021 H1 2020 YoY, % 
O'KEY Group                             44,437  41,891  6.1%   87,698  84,335  4.0% 
O'KEY hypermarkets                      36,041  34,973  3.1%   72,061  71,718  0.5% 
DA! discounters                         8,396   6,918   21.4%  15,637  12,617  23.9%

Group Like-for-like Net Retail Revenue Performance in Q2 and H1 2021 

                          Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020                       H1 2021 vs. H1 2020 
LFL Net Retail Revenue, % 
                          Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket 
O'KEY Group               1.2%               19.4%    (15.2%)       0.5%               1.9%     (1.4%) 
O'KEY hypermarkets        0.1%               19.1%    (15.9%)        (1.2%)             (0.2%)  (1.1%) 
DA! discounters           6.8%               20.1%    (11.1%)       10.2%              8.0%    2.0%

Note: Q2 2021 LFL metrics calculated based on 74 O'KEY and 99 DA! stores.

Group Net Retail Revenue Monthly Metrics for Q2 2021 

                    April    May      June    Q2 2021  H1 2021 
Net retail revenue, % YoY 
O'KEY Group         9.7%     4.2%     4.5%    6.1%     4.0% 
O'KEY hypermarkets  7.6%     1.1%     0.6%    3.1%     0.5% 
DA! discounters     20.2%    19.6%    24.4%   21.4%    23.9% 
Customer traffic, % YoY 
O'KEY Group         41.3%    27.8%    15.4%   27.3%    6.9% 
O'KEY hypermarkets  37.6%    23.0%    10.5%   22.9%    1.5% 
DA! discounters     50.8%    40.4%    27.6%   38.7%    22.9% 
Average ticket, % YoY 
O'KEY Group          (22.4%)  (18.5%)  (9.5%)  (16.7%)  (2.7%) 
O'KEY hypermarkets   (21.8%)  (17.8%)  (9.0%)  (16.1%)  (1.0%) 
DA! discounters      (20.3%)  (14.8%)  (2.5%)  (12.5%) 0.8%

The Group's net retail revenue increased by 6.1% YoY to RUB 44,437 mln in Q2 2021 and by 4.0% YoY to RUB 87,698 mln in H1 2021.

Net retail revenue at O'KEY hypermarkets grew by 3.1% YoY to RUB 36,041 mln in Q2 2021 and by 0.5% YoY to RUB 72,061 mln in H1 2021.

O'KEY's LFL revenue increased by 0.1% YoY in Q2 2021 on top of strong comparables from April and May 2020, when customers tended to stockpile during the pandemic-related lockdown.

In H1 2021, the Group continued transforming its hypermarket business to improve customer service and shopping experience. O'KEY focuses on fresh and ultra-fresh products, ready-to-eat dishes, bakery and own brands as key differentiation points and competitive advantages. The share of fruits & vegetables, fresh and ultra-fresh categories in the hypermarkets' revenue was 52.0% in Q2 2021.

The Group constantly works to optimise its private label portfolio to win additional customer loyalty and improve profitability in each category. Own brands accounted for 7.7% of O'KEY's and 50.2% of the discounters' net retail revenue in Q2 2021.

DA! discounters delivered a 21.4% YoY growth in net retail revenue to RUB 8,396 mln in Q2 2021, and a 23.9% YoY increase to RUB 15,637 mln in H1 2021. The discounters showed a 10.2% YoY LFL revenue growth in H1 2021 (a 6.8% YoY LFL growth in Q2 2021), and increased their selling space by 19.5% YoY in H1 2021. DA! discounters' share in the Group's revenue rose by 2.4 pps YoY to 18.9% in Q2 2021.

The Group develops its own e-commerce platform, focusing on the key cities of Moscow and St.-Petersburg and covers the rest of its footprint via partnerships with delivery operators. In H1 2021, the Group's online sales rose by 62.6% YoY to RUB 1,982 mln, accounting for 2.8% of O'KEY's revenue.

Group Stores and Selling Space in Q2 2021 

Stores and Selling Space        Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Net change        Change (%) 
Number of stores, EoP           199     177     22                12.4% 
O'KEY hypermarkets              77      77                      -                 - 
DA! Discounters                 122     100     22                22.0% 
Total selling space (sq m), EoP 602,164 595,394 6,770             1.1% 
O'KEY hypermarkets              519,369 526,081 (6,712)           (1.3%) 
DA! Discounters                 82,795  69,313  13,482            19.5% The Company operated 77 O'KEY stores with a total selling space of 519,369 sq m as of 30 June 2021. In Q2 2021, the Company acquired a hypermarket in Moscow to relaunch it under the new concept in Q4 2021.

The Group opened four discounters in Q2 2021 and, as of 30 June 2021, operated 122 DA! stores with a total selling space of 82,795 sq m. The Group plans to open from 35 to 40 DA! stores in 2021.

For further information please contact: 

For investors                    For media 
 
Natalya Belyavskaya              Alla Golovatenko 
Head of Investor Relations       Head of Public Relations 
+7 495 663 6677 ext. 266         +7 495 663 6677 ext. 496 
Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru  alla.golovatenko@okmarket.ru 
www.okeygroup.lu                 www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)

