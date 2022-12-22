Advanced search
    OKEY   US6708662019

O'KEY GROUP S.A.

(OKEY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2022-03-04 am EST
0.5960 USD   -.--%
O'KEY Group S.A. RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
EQ
Convening notice on the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of o'key group s.a.
EQ
O'key S A : EXPERT RA ASSIGNS "ruA-" CREDIT RATING TO O`KEY FINANCE LLC BONDS
PU
O'KEY Group S.A. RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

12/22/2022 | 06:01am EST
O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY)
O’KEY Group S.A. RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

22-Dec-2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

O’KEY GROUP S.A.

société anonyme

Registered office: 25С, Boulevard Royal,

L-2449 Luxembourg

the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533

(the “Company”)

 

 

confirms that at its Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Luxembourg, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

 

all resolutions were adopted.

 

 

Agenda of the General Meeting:

1. To accept resignation of the current statutory auditor of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Société cooperative, and to grant discharge to the resigning statutory auditor for the execution of its mandate.

2.  To appoint MOORE Audit S.A., as approved statutory auditor of the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

3. To authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the approved statutory auditor of the Company.
ISIN: US6708662019
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: OKEY
LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 210708
EQS News ID: 1520035

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2022
