    OKEY   US6708662019

O'KEY GROUP S.A.

(OKEY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2022-03-04 am EST
0.5960 USD   -.--%
O'Key S A : EXPERT RA AFFIRMS O`KEY'S CREDIT RATING AT “ruA-” WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK

06/27/2022 | 05:36am EDT
27 Jun 2022

O`KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY; the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's largest food retailers, announces that Expert RA has affirmed the credit rating of O`KEY LLC, the main operating subsidiary of O`KEY Group S.A., at "ruA-", outlook Stable.

Download full press release >>

The rating reflects the Group's solid and stable operational and financial position in the market, low exposure to market risks, and high standards of corporate governance, risk management, strategic control and transparency.

The agency noted an improvement in the Group's revenue and EBITDA under IFRS 16 in 2021, which grew to RUB 187.1 bn (+7.3%) and RUB 15.5 bn (+4.5%), respectively. The discounters' EBITDA more than doubled YoY to RUB 1.7 bn, bolstering further the Group's margin.

The qualitative assessment of the Group's liquidity is high, which is attributable to low leverage and diversified financing structure. These factors also had a positive effect on O`KEY's rating.

Download full press release >>

For further information please contact:
For investors
Natalya Belyavskaya
Head of Investor Relations
+7 495 663 6677 ext. 266
Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru
www.okeygroup.lu

For media
Alla Ivantsova
Head of Public Relations
+7 495 663 6677 ext. 496
alla.golovatenko@okmarket.ru
www.okeygroup.lu

Disclaimer

O’Key Group SA published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 354 M - -
Net income 2022 11,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart O'KEY GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
O'Key Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,60 $
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 67,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Burger Chief Executive Officer
Heigo Kera Chairman & President
Konstantin Arabidis Chief Financial Officer
Pavel Tomanek Chief Operating Officer
Mykola Buinyckyi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
O'KEY GROUP S.A.1.02%160
WALMART INC.-14.49%339 135
SYSCO CORPORATION8.94%43 596
KROGER7.05%34 669
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-6.71%29 792
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED10.68%29 140