Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  O'Key Group S.A.    OKEY

O'KEY GROUP S.A.

(OKEY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

O'Key S A : GROUP ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF USD 7.6 MILLION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 09:35am EDT

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY)
O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF USD 7.6 MILLION

30-Oct-2020 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

30 October 2020
 

O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF USD 7.6 MILLION

 

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the "Group"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, today announces that the Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of USD 7.6 million for the period from 1 January to 20 October, 2020.

All materials published by the Group are available at www.okeygroup.lu.

 

The Board of Directors of O'KEY Group S.A. has approved the payment of an interim dividend totalling USD 7,608,067.35, or USD 0.028275 per ordinary Share.

 

Heigo Kera, Chairman of the Board of Directors of O'KEY Group, said:

 

"The Board of Directors is pleased to be able to declare an interim dividend, underscoring the resilience of our business model, which has underpinned the Group's performance and ability to generate positive net cash flow amid the unprecedented challenges of this year. O'KEY has a long-established practice of making regular returns of cash to shareholders, and we plan to continue this in future."

 

The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders on record as of 11:30 a.m. Central European Time on October 30, 2020. The Group will pay the interim dividend on November 2, 2020.

 

Bank of New York Mellon, the Group's depositary bank, will announce the record and payment dates for GDR holders in due course.

 

OVERVIEW

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-') is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of September 30, 2020, the Group operates 182 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 105 discounters) with total selling space of 591,352 square meters. The company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY is the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has six e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates four distribution centres throughout Russia - two in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The Group employs 20,000+ people.

In 2019, Group's revenue totalled RUB 165.1 billion, while EBITDA reached RUB 14.1 billion and net income climbed to RUB 747 million.

The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 44.79%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 25.69%.

 

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Natalya Belyavskaya

Head of Investor Relations

+7 495 663 6677 ext. 266

Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru
ISIN: US6708662019
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: OKEY
LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791
Sequence No.: 86933
EQS News ID: 1144348

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144348&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about O'KEY GROUP S.A.
09:35aO'KEY S A : Group announces interim dividend of usd 7.6 million
EQ
04:45aO'KEY S A : Group announces 3.6% revenue growth in q3 and 5.8% in 9m 2020
PU
04:45aO'KEY S A : O`KEY GROUP closes order book on rub 5 bn bonds
PU
04:05aO'KEY S A : Group announces 3.6% revenue growth in q3 and 5.8% in 9m 2020
EQ
10/19O'KEY S A : Group teams up with SberMarket to expand online delivery
PU
09/17O'KEY S A : O`KEY group delivers 7.9% EBITDA margin in H1 2020
PU
08/27O'KEY S A : Group delivers 7.9% ebitda margin in h1 2020
EQ
08/26O'KEY S A : conference call on H1 2020 IFRS financial results
EQ
07/28O'KEY S A : Group announces 6.1% revenue growth in q2 2020
EQ
04/29O'KEY S A : Group announces operating results for q1 2020
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 318 M - -
Net income 2020 8,29 M - -
Net Debt 2020 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 4,10%
Capitalization 238 M 238 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 18 344
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart O'KEY GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
O'Key Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends O'KEY GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,90 $
Last Close Price 0,89 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Burger Chief Executive Officer
Heigo Kera Chairman & President
Martin Piterák Chief Operating Officer
Konstantin Arabidis Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Emmanuilovich Troitsky Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
O'KEY GROUP S.A.-30.86%238
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED7.30%34 295
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.7.33%29 362
SYSCO CORPORATION-35.36%28 148
TESCO PLC-20.45%25 503
KROGER11.28%25 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group