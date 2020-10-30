O'Key S A : GROUP ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF USD 7.6 MILLION

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY)

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the "Group"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, today announces that the Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of USD 7.6 million for the period from 1 January to 20 October, 2020.

The Board of Directors of O'KEY Group S.A. has approved the payment of an interim dividend totalling USD 7,608,067.35, or USD 0.028275 per ordinary Share.

Heigo Kera, Chairman of the Board of Directors of O'KEY Group, said:

"The Board of Directors is pleased to be able to declare an interim dividend, underscoring the resilience of our business model, which has underpinned the Group's performance and ability to generate positive net cash flow amid the unprecedented challenges of this year. O'KEY has a long-established practice of making regular returns of cash to shareholders, and we plan to continue this in future."

The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders on record as of 11:30 a.m. Central European Time on October 30, 2020. The Group will pay the interim dividend on November 2, 2020.

Bank of New York Mellon, the Group's depositary bank, will announce the record and payment dates for GDR holders in due course.

OVERVIEW

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-') is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of September 30, 2020, the Group operates 182 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 105 discounters) with total selling space of 591,352 square meters. The company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY is the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has six e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates four distribution centres throughout Russia - two in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The Group employs 20,000+ people.

In 2019, Group's revenue totalled RUB 165.1 billion, while EBITDA reached RUB 14.1 billion and net income climbed to RUB 747 million.

The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 44.79%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 25.69%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

