  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. O'Key Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKEY   US6708662019

O'KEY GROUP S.A.

(OKEY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/22 02:30:01 am
0.596 USD    --.--%
O'KEY S A : Group statement for shareholders
PU
London Stock Exchange suspends remainder of Russian firms
RE
Russia's O'Key To Open Four New Stores In Moscow Region
MT
O'Key S A : GROUP STATEMENT FOR SHAREHOLDERS

03/05/2022 | 06:39am EST
5 Mar 2022

O`KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, makes a statement for its shareholders regarding the Group's global depositary receipts (GDRs) trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Download full press release >>

On March 4, 2022, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) announced that it had suspended the admission to trading of O'KEY Group's GDRs. The announcement has been published at the official website of LSE at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/resources/london-stock-exchange-notices?tab=2022.

The Company notes that the temporarily trading suspension of O`KEY Group GDRs has no effect on the Company's GDRs listing on LSE. The Company confirms that O'KEY Group GDRs are listed on LSE since November 2010 till now. Besides, O`KEY Group GDRs are listed and admitted to trading on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) since December 2020 till now.

The Company confirms that its GDRs are available for trading on MOEX, upon its opening.

Further update on the trading status of the Company's GDRs on both LSE and MOEX will be made in due course, if appropriate.

Download full press release >>

For further information please contact:
For investors
Natalya Belyavskaya
Head of Investor Relations
+7 495 663 6677 ext. 266
Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru
www.okeygroup.lu

For media
Alla Golovatenko
Head of Public Relations
+7 495 663 6677 ext. 496
alla.golovatenko@okmarket.ru
www.okeygroup.lu

Disclaimer

O’Key Group SA published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 11:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
