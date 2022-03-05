O'Key S A : GROUP STATEMENT FOR SHAREHOLDERS

5 Mar 2022

O`KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, makes a statement for its shareholders regarding the Group's global depositary receipts (GDRs) trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Download full press release >>

On March 4, 2022, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) announced that it had suspended the admission to trading of O'KEY Group's GDRs. The announcement has been published at the official website of LSE at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/resources/london-stock-exchange-notices?tab=2022.

The Company notes that the temporarily trading suspension of O`KEY Group GDRs has no effect on the Company's GDRs listing on LSE. The Company confirms that O'KEY Group GDRs are listed on LSE since November 2010 till now. Besides, O`KEY Group GDRs are listed and admitted to trading on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) since December 2020 till now.

The Company confirms that its GDRs are available for trading on MOEX, upon its opening.

Further update on the trading status of the Company's GDRs on both LSE and MOEX will be made in due course, if appropriate.

Download full press release >>

For further information please contact:

For investors

Natalya Belyavskaya

Head of Investor Relations

+7 495 663 6677 ext. 266

Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru

www.okeygroup.lu

For media

Alla Golovatenko

Head of Public Relations

+7 495 663 6677 ext. 496

alla.golovatenko@okmarket.ru

www.okeygroup.lu