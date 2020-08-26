O'Key S A : conference call on H1 2020 IFRS financial results

26 August 2020

O'KEY conference call on H1 2020 IFRS financial results

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY) is pleased to invite the investment community to join O'KEY conference call on H1 2020 IFRS financial results.

Date: August 27, 2020

Time:

5.00 p.m. (Moscow)

3.00 p.m. (London)

10.00 a.m. (New York)

Participants:

Armin Burger, CEO

Konstantin Arabidis, CFO

Natalya Belyavskaya, Head of IR

The conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Confirmation Code below:

Russia: Local access +7 495 646 9190 Toll free 8 10 800 2867 5011 UK: Local access +44 (0) 330 336 9411 Toll free 0 800 279 7204 Europe: Local access +49 (0) 69 2222 2018 USA: Local access +1 929 477 0402 Toll free 888 256 1007 Conference ID: 3275275



For further information please contact:



Natalya Belyavskaya

Head of Investor Relations

+7 495 663 6677 ext. 266

natalya.belyavskaya@okmarket.ru