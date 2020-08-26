Log in
O'KEY S A : conference call on H1 2020 IFRS financial results
EQ
07/28O'KEY S A : Group announces 6.1% revenue growth in q2 2020
EQ
04/29O'KEY S A : Group announces operating results for q1 2020
EQ
O'Key S A : conference call on H1 2020 IFRS financial results

08/26/2020 | 05:35am EDT

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY)
O'KEY conference call on H1 2020 IFRS financial results

26-Aug-2020 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

26 August 2020

O'KEY conference call on H1 2020 IFRS financial results

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY) is pleased to invite the investment community to join O'KEY conference call on H1 2020 IFRS financial results.

Date: August 27, 2020

Time:

  • 5.00 p.m. (Moscow)
  • 3.00 p.m. (London)
  • 10.00 a.m. (New York)          

Participants:

  • Armin Burger, CEO
  • Konstantin Arabidis, CFO
  • Natalya Belyavskaya, Head of IR

The conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Confirmation Code below:

  Russia:

  Local access

  +7 495 646 9190

  Toll free

  8 10 800 2867 5011

  UK:

  Local access

  +44 (0) 330 336 9411

  Toll free

  0 800 279 7204

  Europe:

  Local access

  +49 (0) 69 2222 2018

  USA:

  Local access

  +1 929 477 0402

  Toll free

  888 256 1007

  Conference ID:

  3275275

 
For further information please contact:

Natalya Belyavskaya
Head of Investor Relations
+7 495 663 6677 ext. 266
natalya.belyavskaya@okmarket.ru
ISIN: US6708662019
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: OKEY
LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791
Sequence No.: 82931
EQS News ID: 1123497

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1123497&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
