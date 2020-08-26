O'Key S A : conference call on H1 2020 IFRS financial results
0
08/26/2020 | 05:35am EDT
O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY)
O'KEY conference call on H1 2020 IFRS financial results
26-Aug-2020 / 11:30 CET/CEST
26 August 2020
O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY) is pleased to invite the investment community to join O'KEY conference call onH1 2020 IFRS financial results.
Date:August 27, 2020
Time:
5.00 p.m. (Moscow)
3.00 p.m. (London)
10.00 a.m. (New York)
Participants:
Armin Burger, CEO
Konstantin Arabidis, CFO
Natalya Belyavskaya, Head of IR
The conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Confirmation Code below: