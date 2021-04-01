Log in
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC

(ORLY)
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/01/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
  • Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time
  • Conference Call Date – Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its first quarter 2021 results as Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The Company’s first quarter 2021 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the first quarter of 2021, on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (703) 375-5524 and the conference call identification number is 8509026. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through April 28, 2022.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,594 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.


For further information contact:

Investor & Media Contacts
Mark Merz (417) 829-5878
Eric Bird (417) 868-4259

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 781 M - -
Net income 2021 1 657 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 461 M 35 461 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 76 257
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC
Duration : Period :
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 532,32 $
Last Close Price 507,25 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory D. Johnson Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff M. Shaw Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Thomas G. McFall Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David E. O'Reilly Chairman
Jeffrey Alan Lauro Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC12.08%35 592
AUTOZONE, INC.20.24%31 410
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.18.13%12 092
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO.,LTD.4.06%1 083
MEKONOMEN AB (PUBL)41.71%834
CARPARTS.COM, INC.15.25%661
