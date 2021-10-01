Log in
    ORLY   US67103H1077

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC

(ORLY)
O'Reilly Automotive : O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. ANNOUNCES DATES FOR ITS THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL (Form 8-K)

10/01/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. ANNOUNCES DATES FOR ITS

THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Earnings Release Date - Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time
Conference Call Date - Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Springfield, MO, October 1, 2021 - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the "Company" or "O'Reilly") (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its third quarter 2021 results as Wednesday, October 27, 2021, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The Company's third quarter 2021 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on "Investor Relations" and then "News Room."

Investors are invited to listen to the Company's conference call discussing the financial results for the third quarter of 2021, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on "Investor Relations" and then "News Room." Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (847) 619-6397 and the conference call identification number is 50226093. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through October 27, 2022.

About O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O'Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of June 30, 2021, the Company operated 5,710 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

Disclaimer

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 20:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
