O'Reilly Automotive : O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. ANNOUNCES DATES FOR ITS

FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Earnings Release Date - Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Conference Call Date - Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Springfield, MO, April 3, 2023 - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the "Company" or "O'Reilly") (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its first quarter 2023 results as Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The Company's first quarter 2023 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.comby clicking on "Investor Relations" and then "News Room."

Investors are invited to listen to the Company's conference call discussing the financial results for the first quarter of 2023, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.comby clicking on "Investor Relations" and then "News Room." Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 533312. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through April 26, 2024.

About O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.comfor additional information about O'Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 5,929 stores in 47 U.S. states and 42 stores in Mexico.