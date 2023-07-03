O'Reilly Automotive : O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. ANNOUNCES DATES FOR ITS
SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
Earnings Release Date - Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time
Conference Call Date - Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time
Springfield, MO, July 3, 2023 - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the "Company" or "O'Reilly") (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its second quarter 2023 results as Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
The Company's second quarter 2023 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.comby clicking on "Investor Relations" and then "News Room."
Investors are invited to listen to the Company's conference call discussing the financial results for the second quarter of 2023, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.comby clicking on "Investor Relations" and then "News Room." Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 273805. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through July 26, 2024.
About O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.comfor additional information about O'Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of March 31, 2023, the Company operated 6,029 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.
