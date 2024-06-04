O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will host an Analyst Day on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The event will be held at our Distribution Center located outside of Chicago, IL and will feature a presentation by the Company's management team, a Q&A session, a distribution center tour, and store tours.

Where: O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Distribution Center - Training Room

543 Frontenac Court

Naperville, IL 60563

And

Via live webcast (a link to the event will be added to the Company's website one day prior to the event)

When: Wednesday, August 21, 2024 8:00 am - 2:00 pm Central Time

Agenda: 8:00 am - 8:30 am - Light Breakfast / Meet & Greet with the O'Reilly Management Team 8:30 am - 10:30 am - Presentation / Q&A Session

Brad Beckham - Chief Executive Officer o Brent Kirby - President

o Jason Tarrant - Executive Vice President Store Ops & Sales

o Jeremy Fletcher - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

10:30 - 11:00 am - Distribution Center Tour

11:00 - 11:45 am - Light Lunch with O'Reilly Management Team 11:45 - 2:00 pm - Store Tours (2)

2:00 pm - Shuttle departs directly from the second store tour for Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Attire: Dress is business casual.

The Analyst Day will begin in the Training Room of our Naperville, IL, Distribution Center (see directions on next page), located at 543 Frontenac Court, Naperville, IL 60563. An O'Reilly provided shuttle will depart from the Distribution Center at 12:30 pm, stopping for an O'Reilly store tour, and will then proceed directly to Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The shuttle will NOT be returning to the Distribution Center after dropping off passengers at the airport.

For further information about this event, or to register to attend, please contact Brandy Raper at (417) 829-5849 or via email at braper3@oreillyauto.com. In person seating will be limited to 75; however, the management presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live. If you would like to attend in person, please RSVP with the name of the individual who will be attending from your firm for: 1) Presentation, 2) Distribution Center Tour, and 3) Store Tours. A replay of the event will be available on the Company's website.

Thank you for your interest in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. and we look forward to seeing you in August!