O'Reilly Automotive : O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Host an Analyst Day on August 21, 2024
June 04, 2024 at 11:34 am EDT
Share
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will host an Analyst Day on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The event will be held at our Distribution Center located outside of Chicago, IL and will feature a presentation by the Company's management team, a Q&A session, a distribution center tour, and store tours.
Where: O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Distribution Center - Training Room
543 Frontenac Court
Naperville, IL 60563
And
Via live webcast (a link to the event will be added to the Company's website one day prior to the event)
When: Wednesday, August 21, 2024 8:00 am - 2:00 pm Central Time
Agenda: 8:00 am - 8:30 am - Light Breakfast / Meet & Greet with the O'Reilly Management Team 8:30 am - 10:30 am - Presentation / Q&A Session
Brad Beckham - Chief Executive Officer o Brent Kirby - President
o Jason Tarrant - Executive Vice President Store Ops & Sales
o Jeremy Fletcher - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
10:30 - 11:00 am - Distribution Center Tour
11:00 - 11:45 am - Light Lunch with O'Reilly Management Team 11:45 - 2:00 pm - Store Tours (2)
2:00 pm - Shuttle departs directly from the second store tour for Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Attire: Dress is business casual.
The Analyst Day will begin in the Training Room of our Naperville, IL, Distribution Center (see directions on next page), located at 543 Frontenac Court, Naperville, IL 60563. An O'Reilly provided shuttle will depart from the Distribution Center at 12:30 pm, stopping for an O'Reilly store tour, and will then proceed directly to Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The shuttle will NOT be returning to the Distribution Center after dropping off passengers at the airport.
For further information about this event, or to register to attend, please contact Brandy Raper at (417) 829-5849 or via email at braper3@oreillyauto.com. In person seating will be limited to 75; however, the management presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live. If you would like to attend in person, please RSVP with the name of the individual who will be attending from your firm for: 1) Presentation, 2) Distribution Center Tour, and 3) Store Tours. A replay of the event will be available on the Company's website.
Thank you for your interest in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. and we look forward to seeing you in August!
Airport Information:
DC Information:
Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
543 Frontenac Court
10000 W Balmoral Ave
Naperville, IL 60563
Chicago, IL 60666
(630) 637-8425
Travel from the Airport to the O'Reilly Distribution Center is estimated to take about 36 minutes.
Shuttle service will be provided from the following hotels to the Distribution Center on August 21st:
Marriott Chicago O'Hare
8535 W Higgins Rd
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 693-4444http://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/chiap-marriott-chicago-ohare/overview/From Distribution Center: 38 minutes - Shuttle will depart at 7:00 am
Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago 9300 W Bryn Mawr Ave Rosemont, IL 60018
(847) 696-1234http://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/chiro-hyatt-regency-ohare/From Distribution Center: 38 minutes - Shuttle will depart at 7:15 am
O'Reilly Automotive Inc. published this content on
04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
04 June 2024 15:33:06 UTC.
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is one of the largest American distributors of automotive parts. The products are sold under own brands (BesTest®, BrakeBest®, Cartek®, Import Direct®, MasterPro®, MicroGard®, Murray®, Omnispark®, O'Reilly Auto Parts®, Precision®, Power Torque®, Super Start®, Syntec® and Ultima®) and third-party brands (AC Delco, Armor All, Bosch, Castrol, Dorman, Fel-Pro, Gates Rubber, Lucas Oil, Mobil1, Monroe, Moog, Pennzoil, Prestone, Standard, STP, Turtle Wax, Valvoline, Wagner et Wix). The group's activity is primarily organized around 3 families of products:
- automotive parts: alternator, starters, water pumps, chassis parts, etc.;
- maintenance products: antifreeze, filters, etc.;
- accessories: primarily automotive carpets and seat covers.
At the end of 2022, the products were marketed through a network of 5,971 stores located in the United States (5,929) and Mexico (42).