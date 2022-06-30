O'Reilly Automotive : O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Host an Analyst Day on August 23, 2022

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will host an Analyst Day on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The event will be held at our Distribution Center located outside of Nashville, TN and will feature a presentation by the Company's management team, a Q&A session, a distribution center tour, and store tours.

Where: O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Distribution Center - Training Room

200 Duke Drive

Lebanon, TN 37090

And

Via live webcast (a link to the event will be added to the Company's website one day prior to the event)

When: Tuesday, August 23, 2022 8:00 am - 2:00 pm Central Time

Agenda: 8:00 am - 8:30 am Light Breakfast / Meet & Greet with the O'Reilly Management Team 8:30 am - 10:30 am - Presentation / Q&A Session

Greg Johnson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brad Beckham - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Brent Kirby - Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer

Jeremy Fletcher - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer 10:30 - 11:00 am - Distribution Center Tour

11:00 - 11:45 am - Light Lunch with O'Reilly Management Team 11:45 - 2:00 pm - Store Tours (2)

2:00 pm - Shuttle departs directly from the second store tour for Nashville International Airport

Dress is business casual.

The Analyst Day will begin in the Training Room of our Lebanon, TN, Distribution Center (see directions on next page), located at 200 Duke Drive, Lebanon, TN 37090. An O'Reilly provided shuttle will depart from the Distribution Center at 11:45 am, stopping for an O'Reilly store tour, and will then proceed directly to Nashville International Airport. The shuttle will NOT be returning to the Distribution Center after dropping off passengers at the airport.

For further information about this event, or to register to attend, please contact Brandy Raper at (417) 829-5849 or via email at braper3@oreillyauto.com. In person seating will be limited to 75; however, the management presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live. If you would like to attend in person, please RSVP with the name of the individual who will be attending from your firm for: 1) Presentation, 2) Distribution Center Tour and 3) Store Tours. A replay of the event will be available on the Company's website.

Thank you for your interest in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. and we look forward to seeing you in August!