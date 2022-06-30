Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  O'Reilly Automotive, Inc
  News
  Summary
    ORLY   US67103H1077

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC

(ORLY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
631.76 USD   -0.84%
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE : O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Host an Analyst Day on August 23, 2022
PU
06/29 DA Davidson Upgrades O'Reilly Automotive to Buy From Neutral, Lifts Price Target to $740 From $700
MT
06/28 Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on O'Reilly Automotive to $667 From $783, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
O'Reilly Automotive : O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Host an Analyst Day on August 23, 2022

06/30/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will host an Analyst Day on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The event will be held at our Distribution Center located outside of Nashville, TN and will feature a presentation by the Company's management team, a Q&A session, a distribution center tour, and store tours.

Where: O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Distribution Center - Training Room

200 Duke Drive

Lebanon, TN 37090

And

Via live webcast (a link to the event will be added to the Company's website one day prior to the event)

When: Tuesday, August 23, 2022 8:00 am - 2:00 pm Central Time

Agenda: 8:00 am - 8:30 am Light Breakfast / Meet & Greet with the O'Reilly Management Team 8:30 am - 10:30 am - Presentation / Q&A Session

Greg Johnson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brad Beckham - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Brent Kirby - Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer

Jeremy Fletcher - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer 10:30 - 11:00 am - Distribution Center Tour

11:00 - 11:45 am - Light Lunch with O'Reilly Management Team 11:45 - 2:00 pm - Store Tours (2)

2:00 pm - Shuttle departs directly from the second store tour for Nashville International Airport

Dress is business casual.

The Analyst Day will begin in the Training Room of our Lebanon, TN, Distribution Center (see directions on next page), located at 200 Duke Drive, Lebanon, TN 37090. An O'Reilly provided shuttle will depart from the Distribution Center at 11:45 am, stopping for an O'Reilly store tour, and will then proceed directly to Nashville International Airport. The shuttle will NOT be returning to the Distribution Center after dropping off passengers at the airport.

For further information about this event, or to register to attend, please contact Brandy Raper at (417) 829-5849 or via email at braper3@oreillyauto.com. In person seating will be limited to 75; however, the management presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live. If you would like to attend in person, please RSVP with the name of the individual who will be attending from your firm for: 1) Presentation, 2) Distribution Center Tour and 3) Store Tours. A replay of the event will be available on the Company's website.

Thank you for your interest in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. and we look forward to seeing you in August!

Airport Information:

DC Information:

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

200 Duke Drive

1 Terminal Dr

Lebanon, TN 37090

Nashville, TN

(615) 994-8599

Travel from the Airport to the O'Reilly Distribution Center is estimated to take about 27 minutes.

Shuttle service will be provided from the following hotels to the Distribution Center at 7:30 am on August 23rd:

Four Points by Sheraton Nashville Airport 800 Royal Parkway

Nashville, TN 37214 (615) 884-9777

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/bnapa-four-points-nashville-airport/From Distribution Center: 26 minutes

Hyatt Place Nashville Airport

721 Royal Parkway

Nashville, TN 37214

(615) 493-5200https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/tennessee/hyatt-place-nashville-airport/bnazaFrom Distribution Center: 26 minutes

Disclaimer

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 21:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 319 M - -
Net income 2022 2 175 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41 876 M 41 876 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 82 852
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC
Duration : Period :
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 637,13 $
Average target price 729,55 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory D. Johnson President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Fletcher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory L. Henslee Chairman
Jeffrey Alan Lauro Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Brad W. Beckham Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-9.78%41 876
AUTOZONE, INC.1.38%41 703
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.-26.33%10 621
MEKO AB-29.79%608
CARPARTS.COM, INC.-30.71%391
PARTS ID, INC.-42.21%48