O'Reilly Automotive : Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market risk as earnings arrive

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock market investors are
gauging whether more volatility is ahead because of surging
global energy prices, which could drive up inflation, erode
profit margins and pressure consumer spending.
Stocks rebounded this week after Monday's losses left the
S&P 500 down 5.2% from its record high hit in September.
A truce in the U.S. Congress to avoid a debt default provided
some relief, but investors remain worried about inflation,
higher U.S. Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve's plan to
unwind its easy money policies.
Energy costs are a major factor for inflation, and will be a
key topic as companies report third-quarter results in coming
weeks. Oil prices have surged more than 25% since late August,
with Brent topping $80 a barrel and hitting three-year
highs. Natural gas prices in Europe have rocketed, causing alarm
among political leaders.
Oil prices have a "roughly neutral" affect on overall
corporate earnings, according to Goldman Sachs strategists, with
every 10% increase in Brent prices boosting S&P 500 earnings per
share by 0.3%.
Energy shares have soared as crude prices climbed, yet
higher prices could weigh on companies ranging from
transportation to consumer discretionary firms.
"We are going to find out if this piece of the inflation
puzzle is the straw that breaks the camel’s back and actually
starts cutting into margins," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at National Securities. "There are incremental costs
to everything when energy prices go up."
Despite September's pullback, the S&P 500 remains up about
17% so far in 2021. Even as investors swooped in to buy the
market's latest dip, some Wall Street strategists are pointing
to risks that could come with jumping into equities.
Analysts at Capital Economics said in a note that rising
energy prices could put more upward pressure on bond yields. A
jump in yields roiled stocks in recent weeks, particularly tech
shares.
If oil prices keep rising toward $100 a barrel, that "could
continue to weigh on sentiment," said Michael Arone, chief
investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.
"If we break that barrier, I think it will influence how
people are forecasting economic growth and inflation and
interest rates, which has broad implications for sectors and
industries and markets,” Arone said.
As oil gained since late August, the S&P 500 energy sector
has increased 25% against a 1% drop for the overall
index. Energy was the lone sector to post positive performance
in September.
The energy sector comprises less than 3% of the weight of
the S&P 500, however, and rising oil prices can raise fuel and
other costs for companies such as transportation firms, while
also threatening demand by leading consumers to pay more, such
as for gas at the pump.
JPMorgan strategists in a note this week outlined a basket
of stocks negatively impacted by oil at $100 a barrel, including
package delivery company FedEx, discount retailer Dollar
Tree and auto parts retailer O'Reilly Automotive
.
In a note last week, U.S. economists at Deutsche Bank said
the 101-cent increase in gas prices from a year earlier would be
expected to lead to a reduction in income that can be spent on
non-energy items of about $120 billion.
However, the relative amount of consumer spending on
gasoline and other energy expenditures has trended lower over
the past 40 years, according to data from Jack Janasiewicz,
portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.
The percent of personal consumption expenditures devoted to
gas and other energy spending has fallen from over 6% in the
early 1980s to 2.35% most recently, Janasiewicz said.
And JPMorgan strategists said markets would be able to
digest oil at $130 a barrel, as the economy and consumer "were
functioning just fine" over 2010-15, when oil averaged above
$100.
"We do not believe that the current price of energy will
have a significant negative impact on the economy," the
strategists wrote.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by David Gregorio)