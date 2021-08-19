Log in
    OIIM   US67107W1009

O2MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(OIIM)
  Report
O2Micro International : Patent granted to O2Micro for Dual Input Power Management Method and System (Form 6-K)

08/19/2021 | 09:04am EDT
Patent granted to O2Micro for Dual Input Power Management Method and System

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced the grant of a patent issued to O2Micro for dual input power management method and system.

O2Micro was issued 18 claims under Japan Patent No. 6894287 on June 7, 2021, for the invention of dual input power management method and system. The invention monitors multiple power sources as regulator inputs and prioritizes some power supply input to generate regulator output to power the system.

Dr. Guoxing Li, VP of Advanced Technology, O2Micro, commented, 'This invention helps prolong battery pack running times by minimizing any unnecessary power dissipation through prioritizing the power source to power the battery pack controller. This technology supports battery control management and increased running times in consumer and industrial applications including electric vehicles, bikes and scooters, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), solar and wind storage, cordless power tools, cordless vacuum cleaners and other cordless applications for home and commercial markets.'

About O2Micro:
Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting and Battery Management.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Daniel Meyberg
O2Micro Investor Relations
ir@o2micro.com

Joe Hassett
Gregory Communications
joeh@gregoryfca.com



Disclaimer

O2Micro International Limited published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 13:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 103 M - -
Net income 2021 11,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 185 M 185 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 76,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,50 $
Average target price 21,67 $
Spread / Average Target 233%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sterling Du Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chuan Chiung Kuo CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Michael Austin Independent Non-Executive Director
Teik Seng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ji Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
O2MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-29.19%185
MEDIATEK INC.22.09%51 772
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.14.63%28 931
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.35.80%25 337
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.39.56%17 475
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED28.18%16 306