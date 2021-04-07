O2Micro to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Micro® International Limited, (NASDAQ:OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, will announce its financial results for the First Quarter ending March 31st, 2021, on April 30th, 2021
The press release will be followed by a conference call at 6:00 a.m. (US Pacific), 9:00 a.m. (US Eastern). You may participate using the following dial-in information:
About O2Micro Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting, and Battery Power Management. The company maintains offices worldwide. Additional company and product information can be found on the company website at www.o2Micro.com.
O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Contact Information:
Daniel Meyberg
Investor Relations, O2Micro
Phone: 408.987.5920, x8888
Email: ir@o2micro.com
Joe Hassett
Gregory Communications
joeh@gregoryfca.com