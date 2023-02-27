O3 Mining Intersects 3.7 g/t Au over 11.0 Metres at Norlartic Extension, Marban Engineering

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on its continuing drilling program on its Marban Project in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada. The Corporation is reporting new significant results from 27 holes drilled in 2022 over recognized extensions of the Norlartic trend up to two kilometres towards the southeast of the Norlartic deposit and adjacent to the northern wall of the Marban pit. A total of 13,692 metres in 56 holes have been drilled during this program. Assay results from two holes are still pending.

Highlights:

27 near surface economic intercepts reported today, including:

reported today, including: 3.7 g/t Au over 11.0 metres in hole O3MA-22-334 from 166.0 metres, 140 metres to the north-west of one of the possible satellite pits identified in the Pre-feasibility study ("PFS");

over in from 166.0 metres, 140 metres to the north-west of one of the possible satellite pits identified in the Pre-feasibility study ("PFS"); 7.9 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in hole O3MA-22-423 from 39.1 metres, 400 metres to the east-south-east of one of the possible satellite pits identified in the PFS.

"These new results from our 2022 exploration program at Marban Engineering continue to highlight the potential to increase near-surface resources. In particular, the results published today suggest that with further work it may be possible to demontrate that the three satellite resource pits north of the Marban main pit could provide a basis to justify a single larger pit and show potential to expand eastward." O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jose Vizquerra commented: "

The Norlartic Extension trend has now been drilled over two kilometres at 80 metre spacings down to an average of 250 vertical metres. The dyke swarm hosting the gold mineralization at Norlartic Extension is geologically identical to the one hosting the Norlartic and Kierens mineralization. They correspond to mafic and intermediate fine-grained dykes, which have been successfully traced along the trend and serve as a marker to the mineralized corridor. The PFS resource estimate generated three small pits using historical drill results along the Norlartic Extension trend immediately north of the Marban pit. The new drill results obtained in that area returned additional significant intercepts, which suggest the possibility that an updated resource estimate could confirm and expand this inferred resource.

The Marban Dyke mineralization is associated with quartz vein stockwork hosted in felsic dykes. They correspond to a series of zones located in the north-eastern portion of the Marban pit. The three intercepts reported are located along the north-western extension of those zones or along a stacked zone located further north.

Figure 1 – Marban Project Surface Map

Figure 2 – Norlartic Extension Significant Intercepts

Table 1: Near Surface Expension Drill Hole Intercepts (only intercepts above 5.0 g/t Au*m are reported, cut-off 0.3 g/t Au and above 300m from surface)

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Grade

(g/t

Au) Core

Length

(m) Zone O3MA-22-302 69.0 76.3 0.7 7.3 Norlartic

Extension O3MA-22-320 287.5 294.7 1.0 7.2 O3MA-22-324 125.7 138.3 0.5 12.6 O3MA-22-327 76.8 82.0 1.4 5.2 O3MA-22-327 85.8 96.7 1.3 10.9 O3MA-22-334 166.0 177.0 3.7 11.0 O3MA-22-334 206.5 207.6 5.5 1.1 O3MA-22-340 101.3 107.1 0.9 5.8 O3MA-22-340 154.3 166.0 1.1 11.7 O3MA-22-358 46.1 52.5 0.9 6.4 O3MA-22-358 54.6 59.2 2.2 4.6 O3MA-22-360 34.5 39.5 2.7 5.0 O3MA-22-360 59.0 64.3 1.0 5.3 O3MA-22-360 74.0 83.5 1.3 9.5 O3MA-22-361 78.5 79.5 14.5 1.0 O3MA-22-365 170.4 179.0 0.9 8.6 O3MA-22-369 188.1 194.6 1.3 6.5 O3MA-22-381 93.0 94.5 5.3 1.5 O3MA-22-387 323.6 327 3.1 3.4 O3MA-22-412 32.5 35.5 1.8 3.0 O3MA-22-414 172.8 183.5 0.5 10.7 O3MA-22-423 25.3 26.5 4.2 1.2 O3MA-22-423 39.1 42.3 7.9 3.2 O3MA-22-443 37.5 39.5 2.6 2.0 O3MA-22-361 159.0 165.0 0.8 6.0 Marban

Dyke O3MA-22-361 184.0 187.0 2.6 3.0 O3MA-22-377 213.0 213.6 20.2 0.6

The drilling campaign on Norlartic Extension comprises 56 drill holes totaling 13,692 metres. The parameters are listed in Table 2 for the entire program. Significant intercepts have been published in the last months (Press Release – July 6, 2022, and December 22, 2022) Those drill holes also contain a significant amount of intercepts with grade-thickness values below 5 m*g/t Au.

Table 2: Technical parameters of holes of the 2022 campaign on Norlartic Extension and Marban Dyke

Hole Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) Start

Depth

(m) End Depth

(m) Length

(m) UTM

Easting

(m) UTM

Northing

(m) O3MA-22-298 208 -60 0 287.8 287.8 278326 5336377 O3MA-22-299 208 -61 0 187.1 187.1 278125 5336368 O3MA-22-300 208 -50 0 278.8 278.8 278126 5336462 O3MA-22-301 212 -58 0 275.8 275.8 278077 5336467 O3MA-22-302 201 -50 0 240 240 278011 5336477 O3MA-22-303A 181 -47 0 192 192 277974 5336291 O3MA-22-304 181 -47 0 186 186 278027 5336353 O3MA-22-305 181 -47 0 195 195 278089 5336309 O3MA-22-306 181 -47 0 207 207 278064 5336283 O3MA-22-307 181 -47 0 147 147 278147 5336250 O3MA-22-309 181 -47 0 165 165 278204 5336212 O3MA-22-313 208 -53 0 279.1 279.1 278185 5336591 O3MA-22-317 208 -54 0 362.9 362.9 278183 5336694 O3MA-22-320 218 -62 0 342 342 278183 5336694 O3MA-22-322 209 -50 0 363 363 278275 5336349 O3MA-22-324 207 -47 0 279 279 278441 5336433 O3MA-22-327 206 -59 0 303 303 278465 5336338 O3MA-22-330 209 -69 0 276 276 278178 5336647 O3MA-22-333 207 -66 0 237 237 278226 5336569 O3MA-22-334 207 -55 0 250.3 250.3 278113 5336678 O3MA-22-338 213 -70 0 207 207 278042 5336567 O3MA-22-340 206 -57 0 267 267 278139 5336567 O3MA-22-344 205 -60 0 291.1 291.1 278041 5336726 O3MA-22-349 197 -45 0 149.9 149.9 277814 5336689 O3MA-22-350A 158 -77 0 180.1 180.1 277814 5336689 O3MA-22-353 194 -54 0 87 87 277869 5336600 O3MA-22-355 206 -57 0 207 207 277987 5336630 O3MA-22-357 207 -56 0 132 132 277934 5336555 O3MA-22-358 207 -56 0 135 135 277994 5336501 O3MA-22-360 207 -56 0 228 228 278143 5336436 O3MA-22-361 207 -56 0 204 204 278176 5336346 O3MA-22-362 206 -59 0 309 309 278526 5336450 O3MA-22-365 206 -68 0 281.9 281.9 278390 5336533 O3MA-22-367 207 -66 0 210 210 278275 5336492 O3MA-22-369 209 -69 0 201 201 278195 5336509 O3MA-22-372 210 -53 0 312 312 278241 5336430 O3MA-22-373 206 -55 0 359.6 359.6 278324 5336413 O3MA-22-377 206 -57 0 299.9 299.9 278352 5336319 O3MA-22-379 206 -57 0 318.2 318.2 278473 5336215 O3MA-22-381 150 -70 0 213 213 278530 5336380 O3MA-22-382 180 -45 0 195.2 195.2 278530 5336380 O3MA-22-384 207 -52 0 267 267 278628 5336132 O3MA-22-387 211 -62 0 330 330 278588 5336198 O3MA-22-388 207 -52 0 312 312 278860 5336056 O3MA-22-391 187 -61 0 171 171 279344 5335851 O3MA-22-394 187 -61 0 128.8 128.8 279484 5335760 O3MA-22-395 207 -56 0 191.6 191.6 279066 5336102 O3MA-22-398 207 -56 0 168.1 168.1 278974 5336099 O3MA-22-400 207 -56 0 257.9 257.9 278905 5336140 O3MA-22-403 206 -63 0 342 342 278938 5336203 O3MA-22-412 206 -57 0 351 351 279018 5336180 O3MA-22-414 207 -56 0 393 393 278835 5336180 O3MA-22-416 213 -69 0 288 288 278750 5336194 O3MA-22-419 207 -50 0 233.9 233.9 278744 5336181 O3MA-22-421 207 -73 0 230.9 230.9 278665 5336194 O3MA-22-431 187 -86 0 186 186 279125 5335873

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Sébastien Vigneau (OGQ #993), Principal Geologist, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

For further information on the Marban project, please see the technical report, entitled "NI 43-101 Pre-feasibility Study of the Marban Engineering Project" and dated October 7, 2022 (with an effective date of September 6, 2022), (the "Marban PFS"). Reference should be made to the full text of the Marban PFS for the assumptions, qualifications and limitations relating to the PFS. The Marban PFS is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under O3 Mining's issuer profile.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Half-core samples are shipped to Agat laboratory in Val-d'Or, Québec, and Mississauga, Ontario for assaying. The core is crushed to 75% passing -2 mm (10 mesh), a 250 g split of this material is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) and 50 g is analyzed by Fire Assay (FA) with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish. Samples assaying >10.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed with a gravimetric finish using a 50 g charge. Commercial certified standard material and blanks are systematically inserted by O3 Mining's geologists into the sample chain after every 18 core samples as part of the quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Third-party assays are submitted to other designated laboratories for 5% of mineralized samples. Drill program design, QA/QC, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource model. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the drill results at Malartic H; the significance of drill results; the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization; the ability of the Corporation to produce an updated mineral resource estimate on Malartic in Q2 2023 (or at all); the ability of any material to be mined in a matter that is economic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/o3-mining-intersects-3-7-gt-au-over-11-0-metres-at-norlartic-extension-marban-engineering-301756257.html

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.