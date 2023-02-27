O3 Mining Intersects 3.7 g/t Au over 11.0 Metres at Norlartic Extension, Marban Engineering

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining
TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on its continuing drilling program on its Marban Project in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada. The Corporation is reporting new significant results from 27 holes drilled in 2022 over recognized extensions of the Norlartic trend up to two kilometres towards the southeast of the Norlartic deposit and adjacent to the northern wall of the Marban pit. A total of 13,692 metres in 56 holes have been drilled during this program. Assay results from two holes are still pending.
Highlights:
- 27 near surface economic intercepts reported today, including:
- 3.7 g/t Au over 11.0 metres in hole O3MA-22-334 from 166.0 metres, 140 metres to the north-west of one of the possible satellite pits identified in the Pre-feasibility study ("PFS");
- 7.9 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in hole O3MA-22-423 from 39.1 metres, 400 metres to the east-south-east of one of the possible satellite pits identified in the PFS.
"These new results from our 2022 exploration program at Marban Engineering continue to highlight the potential to increase near-surface resources. In particular, the results published today suggest that with further work it may be possible to demontrate that the three satellite resource pits north of the Marban main pit could provide a basis to justify a single larger pit and show potential to expand eastward." O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jose Vizquerra commented: "
The Norlartic Extension trend has now been drilled over two kilometres at 80 metre spacings down to an average of 250 vertical metres. The dyke swarm hosting the gold mineralization at Norlartic Extension is geologically identical to the one hosting the Norlartic and Kierens mineralization. They correspond to mafic and intermediate fine-grained dykes, which have been successfully traced along the trend and serve as a marker to the mineralized corridor. The PFS resource estimate generated three small pits using historical drill results along the Norlartic Extension trend immediately north of the Marban pit. The new drill results obtained in that area returned additional significant intercepts, which suggest the possibility that an updated resource estimate could confirm and expand this inferred resource.
The Marban Dyke mineralization is associated with quartz vein stockwork hosted in felsic dykes. They correspond to a series of zones located in the north-eastern portion of the Marban pit. The three intercepts reported are located along the north-western extension of those zones or along a stacked zone located further north.
Figure 1 – Marban Project Surface Map
Figure 2 – Norlartic Extension Significant Intercepts
Table 1: Near Surface Expension Drill Hole Intercepts (only intercepts above 5.0 g/t Au*m are reported, cut-off 0.3 g/t Au and above 300m from surface)
Hole
From
(m)
To
(m)
Grade
(g/t
Au)
Core
Length
(m)
Zone
O3MA-22-302
69.0
76.3
0.7
7.3
Norlartic
Extension
O3MA-22-320
287.5
294.7
1.0
7.2
O3MA-22-324
125.7
138.3
0.5
12.6
O3MA-22-327
76.8
82.0
1.4
5.2
O3MA-22-327
85.8
96.7
1.3
10.9
O3MA-22-334
166.0
177.0
3.7
11.0
O3MA-22-334
206.5
207.6
5.5
1.1
O3MA-22-340
101.3
107.1
0.9
5.8
O3MA-22-340
154.3
166.0
1.1
11.7
O3MA-22-358
46.1
52.5
0.9
6.4
O3MA-22-358
54.6
59.2
2.2
4.6
O3MA-22-360
34.5
39.5
2.7
5.0
O3MA-22-360
59.0
64.3
1.0
5.3
O3MA-22-360
74.0
83.5
1.3
9.5
O3MA-22-361
78.5
79.5
14.5
1.0
O3MA-22-365
170.4
179.0
0.9
8.6
O3MA-22-369
188.1
194.6
1.3
6.5
O3MA-22-381
93.0
94.5
5.3
1.5
O3MA-22-387
323.6
327
3.1
3.4
O3MA-22-412
32.5
35.5
1.8
3.0
O3MA-22-414
172.8
183.5
0.5
10.7
O3MA-22-423
25.3
26.5
4.2
1.2
O3MA-22-423
39.1
42.3
7.9
3.2
O3MA-22-443
37.5
39.5
2.6
2.0
O3MA-22-361
159.0
165.0
0.8
6.0
Marban
Dyke
O3MA-22-361
184.0
187.0
2.6
3.0
O3MA-22-377
213.0
213.6
20.2
0.6
The drilling campaign on Norlartic Extension comprises 56 drill holes totaling 13,692 metres. The parameters are listed in Table 2 for the entire program. Significant intercepts have been published in the last months (Press Release – July 6, 2022, and December 22, 2022) Those drill holes also contain a significant amount of intercepts with grade-thickness values below 5 m*g/t Au.
Table 2: Technical parameters of holes of the 2022 campaign on Norlartic Extension and Marban Dyke
Hole
Azimuth
(°)
Dip (°)
Start
Depth
(m)
End Depth
(m)
Length
(m)
UTM
Easting
(m)
UTM
Northing
(m)
O3MA-22-298
208
-60
0
287.8
287.8
278326
5336377
O3MA-22-299
208
-61
0
187.1
187.1
278125
5336368
O3MA-22-300
208
-50
0
278.8
278.8
278126
5336462
O3MA-22-301
212
-58
0
275.8
275.8
278077
5336467
O3MA-22-302
201
-50
0
240
240
278011
5336477
O3MA-22-303A
181
-47
0
192
192
277974
5336291
O3MA-22-304
181
-47
0
186
186
278027
5336353
O3MA-22-305
181
-47
0
195
195
278089
5336309
O3MA-22-306
181
-47
0
207
207
278064
5336283
O3MA-22-307
181
-47
0
147
147
278147
5336250
O3MA-22-309
181
-47
0
165
165
278204
5336212
O3MA-22-313
208
-53
0
279.1
279.1
278185
5336591
O3MA-22-317
208
-54
0
362.9
362.9
278183
5336694
O3MA-22-320
218
-62
0
342
342
278183
5336694
O3MA-22-322
209
-50
0
363
363
278275
5336349
O3MA-22-324
207
-47
0
279
279
278441
5336433
O3MA-22-327
206
-59
0
303
303
278465
5336338
O3MA-22-330
209
-69
0
276
276
278178
5336647
O3MA-22-333
207
-66
0
237
237
278226
5336569
O3MA-22-334
207
-55
0
250.3
250.3
278113
5336678
O3MA-22-338
213
-70
0
207
207
278042
5336567
O3MA-22-340
206
-57
0
267
267
278139
5336567
O3MA-22-344
205
-60
0
291.1
291.1
278041
5336726
O3MA-22-349
197
-45
0
149.9
149.9
277814
5336689
O3MA-22-350A
158
-77
0
180.1
180.1
277814
5336689
O3MA-22-353
194
-54
0
87
87
277869
5336600
O3MA-22-355
206
-57
0
207
207
277987
5336630
O3MA-22-357
207
-56
0
132
132
277934
5336555
O3MA-22-358
207
-56
0
135
135
277994
5336501
O3MA-22-360
207
-56
0
228
228
278143
5336436
O3MA-22-361
207
-56
0
204
204
278176
5336346
O3MA-22-362
206
-59
0
309
309
278526
5336450
O3MA-22-365
206
-68
0
281.9
281.9
278390
5336533
O3MA-22-367
207
-66
0
210
210
278275
5336492
O3MA-22-369
209
-69
0
201
201
278195
5336509
O3MA-22-372
210
-53
0
312
312
278241
5336430
O3MA-22-373
206
-55
0
359.6
359.6
278324
5336413
O3MA-22-377
206
-57
0
299.9
299.9
278352
5336319
O3MA-22-379
206
-57
0
318.2
318.2
278473
5336215
O3MA-22-381
150
-70
0
213
213
278530
5336380
O3MA-22-382
180
-45
0
195.2
195.2
278530
5336380
O3MA-22-384
207
-52
0
267
267
278628
5336132
O3MA-22-387
211
-62
0
330
330
278588
5336198
O3MA-22-388
207
-52
0
312
312
278860
5336056
O3MA-22-391
187
-61
0
171
171
279344
5335851
O3MA-22-394
187
-61
0
128.8
128.8
279484
5335760
O3MA-22-395
207
-56
0
191.6
191.6
279066
5336102
O3MA-22-398
207
-56
0
168.1
168.1
278974
5336099
O3MA-22-400
207
-56
0
257.9
257.9
278905
5336140
O3MA-22-403
206
-63
0
342
342
278938
5336203
O3MA-22-412
206
-57
0
351
351
279018
5336180
O3MA-22-414
207
-56
0
393
393
278835
5336180
O3MA-22-416
213
-69
0
288
288
278750
5336194
O3MA-22-419
207
-50
0
233.9
233.9
278744
5336181
O3MA-22-421
207
-73
0
230.9
230.9
278665
5336194
O3MA-22-431
187
-86
0
186
186
279125
5335873
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Sébastien Vigneau (OGQ #993), Principal Geologist, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
For further information on the Marban project, please see the technical report, entitled "NI 43-101 Pre-feasibility Study of the Marban Engineering Project" and dated October 7, 2022 (with an effective date of September 6, 2022), (the "Marban PFS"). Reference should be made to the full text of the Marban PFS for the assumptions, qualifications and limitations relating to the PFS. The Marban PFS is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under O3 Mining's issuer profile.
Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Half-core samples are shipped to Agat laboratory in Val-d'Or, Québec, and Mississauga, Ontario for assaying. The core is crushed to 75% passing -2 mm (10 mesh), a 250 g split of this material is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) and 50 g is analyzed by Fire Assay (FA) with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish. Samples assaying >10.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed with a gravimetric finish using a 50 g charge. Commercial certified standard material and blanks are systematically inserted by O3 Mining's geologists into the sample chain after every 18 core samples as part of the quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Third-party assays are submitted to other designated laboratories for 5% of mineralized samples. Drill program design, QA/QC, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.
About O3 Mining Inc.
O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.
O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource model. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the drill results at Malartic H; the significance of drill results; the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization; the ability of the Corporation to produce an updated mineral resource estimate on Malartic in Q2 2023 (or at all); the ability of any material to be mined in a matter that is economic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
