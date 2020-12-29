O3 Mining : OTC Markets Group Welcomes O3 Mining Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced O3 Mining Inc. (TSX-V: OIII; OTCQX: OQMGF), a mine development and emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. O3 Mining Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

O3 Mining Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OQMGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are extremely pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX as part of our strategy to make O3 Mining shares more accessible to an even broader range of investors in the US market. This important milestone will enable us to strengthen our U.S. and global shareholder base and increase the liquidity of our common shares to the benefit of all investors," said President and CEO of O3 Mining Inc., Jose Vizquerra.

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining, which forms part of the Osisko Group of companies, is a mine development and emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada – focused on projects in Québec and Ontario – with a goal of becoming a multi-million ounce, high-growth company.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in properties in Québec (133,557 hectares) and Ontario (25,000 hectares). O3 Mining controls 66,064 hectares in Val-d'Or and over 50 kilometres of strike length of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Faut. O3 Mining also has a portfolio of assets in the Chibougamau region of Québec.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

