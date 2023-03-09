O3 Mining : Q4 – Annual Information Form

Advanced search
    OIII   CA67113B1085

O3 MINING INC.

(OIII)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:37:23 2023-03-09 pm EST
1.450 CAD   +2.11%
02:05pO3 Mining : Q4 – Annual Information Form
PU
03/08O3 Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/27O3 Mining Highlights Intercepts from Drilling at Marban Project in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada
MT
03/09/2023 | 02:05pm EST
O3 MINING INC.

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

March 8, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTORY NOTES

1

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

1

Currency and Exchange Rate Information

2

Technical Abbreviations

2

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

4

The Corporation

4

Intercorporate Relationships

4

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS

4

General

4

Business Strategy

5

Specialized Skills and Knowledge

5

Competitive Conditions

5

Economic Dependence and Components

5

Business Cycles

5

Environmental Protection

5

Employees

6

Foreign Operations

6

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS

6

Three Year History

6

MATERIAL MINERAL PROJECTS

10

Current Technical Report - The Marban Engineering Project

11

RISK FACTORS

36

Nature of Mineral Exploration and Mining

36

Market Price of the Common Shares

36

Liquidity and Additional Financing

37

Estimates of Capital Costs and Operating Costs

37

Global Financial Conditions

37

Volatility of Commodity Prices

38

Permitting

38

Exploration, Development and Operations

38

No Earnings and History of Losses

38

Market Liquidity of Investment Portfolio

39

Acquiring Title

39

Title Matters

39

Governmental Regulation

39

Surface Rights

40

Dependence on Key Personnel

40

Competition

40

Mergers and Amalgamations

40

Future Acquisitions

41

Community Relationships

41

COVID-19

42

Reliability of Mineral Resources Estimates and Mineral Reserves Estimates

42

Uncertainty Relating to Inferred Mineral Resources

43

Term and Extension of Concession Contracts

43

Information Systems Security Threats

43

Option and Joint Venture Agreements

43

Conflicts of Interest

44

Infrastructure

44

Construction and Start-up of New Mines

44

Geological, Hydrological and Climatic Events

44

Pre-existing Environmental Liabilities

45

Climate Change

45

Uncertainty and Inherent Sample Variability

45

Litigation Risk

45

Inflation

45

Dilution Risk

46

Public Company Obligations

46

Publication of Inaccurate or Unfavourable Research by Securities Analysts or Other Third Parties

46

No Dividends

46

Uninsurable Risks

46

DIVIDENDS OR DISTRIBUTIONS

47

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE

47

Common Shares

47

Preferred Shares

47

Options

48

Restricted Share Units

48

Deferred Share Units

48

MARKET FOR SECURITIES

48

Trading Price and Volume

48

Prior Sales - Securities Not Listed or Quoted on a Marketplace

49

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS

50

Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions

55

Conflicts of Interest

55

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS

56

INTERESTS OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS

56

TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR

56

MATERIAL CONTRACTS

56

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS

56

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

57

- ii-

INTRODUCTORY NOTES

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This annual information form (this "AIF") of O3 Mining Inc. (the "Corporation" or "O3 Mining") contains or incorporates by reference forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date hereof. This forward-looking information includes, or may be based upon, without limitation, estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the exploration activities of the Corporation; the timing and amount of funding required to execute the Corporation's exploration, development and business plans; capital and exploration expenditures; significance of drill results to accurately predict mineralization; the type of drilling included in the Corporation's drill program; the timing and ability (if at all) of O3 Mining to prepare a feasibility study for the Corporation's Marban project (the "Marban Engineering Project"); expansions of previously known mineralized zones and the discovery of new mineralized zones; the timing and ability (if at all) of O3 Mining to complete additional property acquisitions; proposed exploration work at the Marban Engineering Project and the Corporation's other mineral properties; the Corporation's ability to sustain and enhance shareholder value; potential mineralization; the ability to realize upon any mineralization in a manner that is economic; the ability to complete any proposed exploration activities and the results of such activities; the effect on the Corporation of any changes to existing legislation or policy; government regulation of exploration, development and mining operations; the results of the mineral resource estimates for the Marban Engineering Project and the Corporation's other mineral properties; the length of time required to obtain permits, certifications and approvals; the success of exploration, development and mining activities; the geology of the Corporation's properties; environmental and social acceptability risks; the availability of labour; the focus of the Corporation in the future; the future payment by the Corporation of dividends (if any); demand and market outlook for precious metals and the prices thereof; progress in development of mineral properties; the Corporation's ability to raise funding privately or on a public market in the future; the Corporation's future growth; results of operations and performance; and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan" and similar expressions have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is given, and on information available to management at such time. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed herein under "Risk Factors", should be considered carefully, and include: the inherent risks associated with the business of exploring, development and mining; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; management's ability to secure additional financing; continued availability of capital and financing and general economic; development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the Corporation's properties; risk of additional losses due to the lack of revenue from the Corporation's operations for the foreseeable future; fluctuations in the Corporation's investment portfolio; title and surface rights disputes related to the Corporation's properties; competition with other companies and individuals; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by the Corporation; the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such response and the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Corporation's business; the nature of the ability of exploration activities to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability to capitalize on mineralization in a manner that is economic; O3 Mining's timing and ability (if at all) to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property interests in the Marban Engineering Project and the Corporation's other mineral properties; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; community and non-governmental actions; the ability of the Corporation to access sufficient capital on favourable terms or at all; changes in national and local government legislation; taxation, controls and regulations; political or economic developments in Canada or in other countries in which the Corporation does business or may carry on business in the future; employee relations; information systems security threats; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; obtaining necessary licenses and permits; diminishing quantities and grades of mineral reserves (if any); contests over title to properties, especially title to undeveloped properties; the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other geological data; environmental hazards; limitations of insurance coverage; the unfavorable outcome of litigation; inflation; and the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated

costs and expenses. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect the Corporation's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Corporation. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this AIF is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by securities laws.

Currency and Exchange Rate Information

In this AIF, unless otherwise indicated, all references to "C$" or "dollars" refer to Canadian dollars, all references to "US$" refer to United States dollars.

The following table sets forth: (i) the rates of exchange for U.S. dollars expressed in Canadian dollars in effect at the end of the periods indicated; (ii) the average exchange rates in effect during such periods; (iii) the high rate of exchange in effect during such periods; and (iv) the low rate of exchange in effect during such periods, such rates, in each case, based on the daily average exchange rate for conversion of one U.S. dollar to Canadian dollars as reported by the Bank of Canada.

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021(1)

December 31, 2020(1)

Period End

1.3544

1.2678

1.2732

Average

1.3011

1.2535

1.3415

High

1.3856

1.2942

1.4496

Low

1.2451

1.2040

1.2718

Note:

  1. Exchange rate based on the daily average rate of exchange as reported by the Bank of Canada.

As of March 8, 2023, the daily average rate of exchange as reported by the Bank of Canada was US$1.00 = C$1.3717.

Technical Abbreviations

Unless the context otherwise requires, technical terms or abbreviations not otherwise defined in this AIF shall have the following meanings:

Abbreviation

Definition

Au

Gold

CIM

Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum

CIP

carbon-in-pulp

CoG

Cut-off grade

o

Degree(s)

oC

Degree(s) Celsius

E-GRG

Extended gravity recoverable-gold

EM

Electromagnetics

2

Disclaimer

O3 Mining Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 19:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,19 M - -
Net cash 2022 16,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77,1 M 77,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
