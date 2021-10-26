Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

OAK RIDGE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.75 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, up 42 cents, or 127.3%, from the comparable 2020 period;

Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity of 16.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 8.50% for the same period in 2020;

Tangible book value per common share of $18.72 as of September 30, 2021, up 14.4%, or $2.36, from $16.36 as of September 30, 2020;

Through September 30, 2021, forgave and recognized remaining unamortized fees and associated costs of approximately 90% on the $50.1 million of first round of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans;

Through the nine months ending September 30, 2021, the Bank funded 418 Round 2 PPP loans totaling $30.8 million, the associated fees and origination costs will be recognized as interest income and expense, respectively, over the life of the PPP loans;

Through September 30, 2021, forgave and recognized remaining unamortized fees and associated costs of approximately 27% on the $30.8 million of second round of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans;

Period end loans of $441.5 million, down 2.02% (2.71% annualized), or $9.1 million from $450.6 million as of December 31, 2020;

Period end allowance for loan losses of $4.2 million, down 22.6%, from $5.5 million on December 31, 2020;

Nonperforming assets of $2.8 million, down 20% from $3.5 million on December 31, 2020;

Period end deposits of $487.2 million, up 6.9%, or $31.5 million from $455.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Through the nine months ending September 30, 2021, the Bank has retired $8 million in short term borrowings and $5.6 million in subordinated debentures.



Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our continued strong performance in the third quarter of 2021. I am thankful to have our experienced team of bankers and a supportive board of directors as we address future opportunities and challenges.”

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock is payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2021. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

The Bank adopted the 9% community bank leverage ratio (“CBLR”) requirement as of September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank’s CBLR was 10.09%, up from 9.37% on December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was $49.5 million, up 11.3%, from $44.5 million on December 31, 2020.

With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income was $5.3 million, compared to $4.5 million during the same period in 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the net interest margin was 3.94% compared to 3.42% for the same period in 2020, an increase of 52 basis points. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income was $16.0 million, compared to $12.9 million during the same period in 2020. The net interest margin was 4.00% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 3.55% for the same period in 2020, an increase of 45 basis points.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $135,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $617,000 for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a negative provision of $247,000 compared with a provision of $2.2 million for the same period in 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.96% on September 30, 2021, compared to 1.21% on December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans not including PPP loans was 1.02% on September 30, 2021, compared to 1.35% as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses in 2021 was largely the result of the Company decreasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model due to the improving overall economic outlook and specifically related to the economic effects COVID-19. Nonperforming assets represented 0.50% of total assets on September 30, 2021, compared to 0.64% on December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income totaled $919,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $900,000 for the same period in 2020, an increase of $19,000 or 2.1%. The biggest contributors to the decrease was a gain on sale of SBA loans (not PPP loans) of $202,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and $56,000 such gains in the comparable period in 2021; as well as a gain on the sale of investment securities of $182,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and no such gains in the comparable period in 2020. Noninterest income totaled $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $2.5 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $266,000 or 10.6%. The biggest contributor to the decrease was the above-mentioned gain on sale of SBA loans in the comparable period in 2020 as well as the above-mentioned gain on sale of investment securities in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and no such gains on sale of investment securities in the comparable period in 2020.

Noninterest expense totaled $3.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $112,000, or 3.0%, from the same period in 2020. The increase was driven by higher employee salaries which increased by $188,000 compared to the prior period. Annual merit increases effective January 1, 2021, higher 2021 incentive payments, and higher 2020 deferred loan origination expense contributed to the increase in salaries. Noninterest expense totaled $11.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $782,000, or 7.5%, from 2020. The increase was driven by higher employee salaries which increased by $791,000 compared to the prior period. Annual merit increases effective January 1, 2021, higher 2021 incentive payments, and higher 2020 deferred loan origination expense contributed to the salary increase.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge delivers personal attention and convenience for every client. Substantially all the Bank’s employees are stockholders in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. through their participation in the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan. We are proud of our many accolades and awards, including seven “Best Bank in the Triad” wins, “Triad’s Top Workplace” finalist, “Triad’s Healthiest Employer” winner and a 2016 Better Business Bureau “Torch Award” winner. We offer a complete range of banking services for individuals and businesses. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-looking Information

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (Audited)

2021

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 8,949 $ 9,354 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 44,617 11,994 Total cash and cash equivalents 53,566 21,348 Securities available-for-sale 45,266 46,357 Securities held-to-maturity 455 564 Restricted stock, at cost 1,320 1,806 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,227 at period end 2021 and $5,458 at year end 2020 437,237 445,127 Property and equipment, net 10,131 10,632 Accrued interest receivable 1,783 2,412 Bank owned life insurance 5,993 5,930 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 1,695 1,990 Other assets 5,447 4,464 Total assets $ 562,893 $ 540,630 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 119,101 $ 94,227 Interest-bearing 368,119 361,510 Total deposits 487,220 455,737 Short-term borrowings - 8,000 Long-term borrowings 750 952 Junior subordinated notes related to trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures 9,853 15,484 Lease liabilities – operating leases 1,695 1,990 Accrued interest payable 271 140 Other liabilities 5,340 5,604 Total liabilities 513,377 496,155 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,672,620 issued and outstanding at period end 2021 and 2,639,345 at year end 2020 25,379 25,013 Retained earnings 21,028 15,771 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,109 3,691 Total stockholders’ equity 49,516 44,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 562,893 $ 540,630





Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Nine and three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020

2021 2020 Interest and Dividend Income Loans and fees on loans $ 5,471 $ 5,302 $ 16,787 $ 15,453 Interest on deposits in banks 11 11 21 79 Restricted stock dividends 19 10 59 51 Taxable and tax-exempt investment securities 330 322 1,014 937 Total interest and dividend income 5,831 5,645 17,881 16,520 Interest expense Deposits 304 729 1,027 2,644 Short-term and long-term debt 209 416 855 954 Total interest expense 513 1,145 1,882 3,598 Net interest income 5,318 4,500 15,999 12,922 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (135) 617 (247) 2,246 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,453 3,883 16,246 10,676 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 135 136 390 445 Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans 67 97 199 295 Insurance commissions 112 103 321 275 Gain on sale of SBA loans 56 202 56 464 Debit and credit card interchange income 283 275 829 796 Income earned on bank owned life insurance 21 24 63 70 Gain on sale of investment securities 182 - 182 - Other service charges and fees 63 63 208 169 Total noninterest income 919 900 2,248 2,514 Noninterest expense Salaries 1,708 1,520 5,198 4,407 Employee benefits 265 330 830 831 Occupancy 271 261 800 713 Equipment 284 259 829 752 Data and item processing 500 540 1,375 1,633 Professional and advertising 296 148 724 462 Stationary and supplies 42 51 139 103 Net cost of foreclosed assets - - - - Impairment loss on securities - 31 28 53 Telecommunications 91 83 281 265 FDIC assessment 48 107 141 194 Other expense 315 378 865 1,015 Total noninterest expense 3,820 3,708 11,210 10,428 Income before income taxes 2,552 1,075 7,284 2,762 Income tax expense 539 199 1,495 513 Net income and income available to common stockholders $ 2,013 $ 876 $ 5,789 $ 2,249 Basic income per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.33 $ 2.17 $ 0.85 Diluted income per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.33 $ 2.17 $ 0.85 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,672,620 2,644,165 2,667,405 2,641,251 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,672,620 2,644,165 2,667,405 2,648,882





Selected Financial Data September

30, 2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December

31, 2020 September

30, 2020 June 30,

2020 Return on average common stockholders' equity1 16.40 % 14.71 % 18.45 % 9.17 % 8.50 % 11.61 % Tangible book value per share $ 18.72 $ 17.93 $ 17.24 $ 16.86 $ 16.36 $ 15.98 Return on average assets1 1.41 % 1.20 % 1.49 % 0.73 % 0.64 % 0.92 % Net interest margin1 3.94 % 3.79 % 4.26 % 3.57 % 3.42 % 3.60 % Net interest income to average assets1 3.73 % 3.67 % 4.03 % 3.32 % 3.27 % 3.41 % Efficiency ratio 63.08 % 62.80 % 59.94 % 67.64 % 68.67 % 62.79 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.50 % 0.55 % 0.62 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.65 %

1Annualized

Contact: Tom Wayne, CEO and CFO

Phone: 336-644-9944

