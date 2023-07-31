Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 5.39 million compared to USD 5.19 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.49 million compared to USD 1.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.54 compared to USD 0.63 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.54 compared to USD 0.63 a year ago.

For the six months, net interest income was USD 10.75 million compared to USD 10.62 million a year ago. Net income was USD 2.77 million compared to USD 3.37 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.02 compared to USD 1.25 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.02 compared to USD 1.25 a year ago.