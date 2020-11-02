Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share 0 11/02/2020 | 05:36pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields OAK RIDGE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and a quarterly cash common dividend of $0.06 per share.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.33 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, down $0.13, or 28.6%, from $0.46 for the same period in 2019;

Return on average common stockholders’ equity of 8.50% (annualized) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 11.08% (annualized) for the same period in 2019;

Loan loss provisions for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $2.2 million, up significantly from $185,000 for the same period in 2019; most of the 2020 loan loss provisions are related to the potential adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and are the primary reason for the decline in earnings per share and return on average common stockholders’ equity from 2019 to 2020;

Outstanding balance of loans granted deferrals of principal and/or interest payments in response to COVID-19 of $23.1 million (5.2% of total loans) as of September 30, 2020;

Through the end of the first round of the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) in August 2020, the Bank funded 587 PPP loans totaling $49.6 million, and has collected fees from the SBA of $1.96 million; these fees and will be recognized as interest income over the life of the PPP loans;

Period end loans of $448.4 million, up 15.3% (20.4% annualized) from December 31, 2019;

Period end loans, net of PPP loans, of $400.2 million, up 2.9% (3.9% annualized) from December 31, 2019;

Period end deposits of $463.7 million, up 16.5% (22.0% annualized) from December 31, 2019;

Period end noninterest-bearing deposits of $98.2 million, up 52.6% (70.3% annualized) from December 31, 2019;

Period end Allowance for loan losses of $5.1 million, up 75.9%, from $2.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Nonperforming assets of $3.5 million, down 8.4% from $3.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “In the midst of the unprecedented challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely pleased with our financial performance thus far in 2020, and very proud of our Bank’s support of the local community through our participation in the PPP program and our loan deferral program which is structured to assist borrowers that have been impacted by COVID-19. Loans in deferral peaked at 29% of total loans in the second quarter of 2020 and have declined significantly to 5% of total loans at September 30, 2020, a very positive sign. Since the pandemic began, we have followed local, state, and national guidelines, and have adapted our sales and service processes to seamlessly service our clients and new clients while keeping our teams safe. While it is difficult to accurately predict the next few quarters and the impact of COVID-19 on our local and national economy, I am thankful to have our experienced team of bankers and a supportive board of directors as we address future challenges and opportunities.” The quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock is payable on December 1, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2020. “We are pleased to announce our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.” The Bank’s capital ratios remain strong and exceeded all regulatory requirements at September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was $43.2 million, up 7.2%, from $40.3 million at December 31, 2020. With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income was $4.5 million, which was an increase from $4.2 million during the same period in 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the net interest margin was 3.51% compared to 3.80% for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 29 basis points. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income was $12.9 million, compared to $12.3 million during the same period in 2019. The net interest margin was 3.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 3.65% for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 10 basis points. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $617,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with no provision for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 the Company recorded a provision of $2.2 million compared with a provision of $185,000 for the same period in 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans not including PPP loans was 1.28% as of September 30, 2020. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in 2020 was largely the result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model due to the deteriorating economic outlook related to COVID-19. Nonperforming assets represented 0.64% of total assets as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.82% at December 31, 2019. Noninterest income totaled $900,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $846,000 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $54,000 or 6.4%. The biggest contributor to the increase was a gain on sale of SBA loans (not PPP loans) of $202,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and $83,000 of gains in the comparable period in 2019. A $60,000 decrease in service charges on deposit accounts from 2019 to 2020 offset the increase in gain on sale of SBA loans. Noninterest income totaled $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $2.3 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $212,000 or 9.2%. The biggest contributor to the increase was a gain on sale of SBA loans (not PPP loans) of $464,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $83,000 in the same period in 2019. A $164,000 gain on sale of securities in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and no such gain in 2020 partially offset the increase in gain on sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense totaled $3.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $195,000, or 5.6%, from the same period in 2019. A decrease in salaries, primarily due to credits in payroll taxes as a result of provisions in the CARES Act, was responsible for most of this decrease. Noninterest expense totaled $10.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, unchanged from 2019. Salaries declined from 2019 to 2020, primarily due to credits in payroll taxes as a result of provisions in the CARES Act as well as lower incentive payments in 2020 compared to 2019. About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge delivers personal attention and convenience for every client. Substantially all of the Bank’s employees are stockholders in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. through their participation in the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan. We are proud of our many accolades and awards, including seven “Best Bank in the Triad” wins, “Triad’s Top Workplace” finalist, “Triad’s Healthiest Employer” winner and a 2016 Better Business Bureau “Torch Award” winner. We offer a complete range of banking services for individuals and businesses. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Banking Services | ATM Usage Worldwide | Mobile Banking | Online Billpay | Remote and Mobile Deposit | Checking | Savings | Mortgage | Insurance | Lending | Wealth Management Visit Us | To learn more, visit us during our extended weekday and Saturday hours at one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, Summerfield and Oak Ridge, North Carolina, or call 336.644.9944, or online at www.BankofOakRidge.com . Forward-looking Information

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2019 (Audited) (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 8,310 $ 4,030 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 19,502 19,539 Total cash and cash equivalents 27,812 23,569 Securities available-for-sale 45,529 41,183 Securities held-to-maturity (fair values of $783 in 2020 and $898 in 2019) 600 730 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at cost 1,965 1,042 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,106 in 2020 and $2,886 in 2019 448,428 386,056 Property and equipment, net 10,184 10,491 Accrued interest receivable 2,873 1,478 Bank owned life insurance 5,907 5,837 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 2,087 1,336 Other assets 4,261 3,984 Total assets $ 549,646 $ 475,706 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 98,426 $ 64,374 Interest-bearing 365,426 333,752 Total deposits 463,672 398,126 Short-term borrowings 10,000 15,000 Long-term borrowings 1,018 1,184 Junior subordinated notes related to trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures 15,442 5,608 Lease liabilities – operating leases 2,087 1,336 Accrued interest payable 331 281 Other liabilities 5,671 5,608 Total liabilities 506,469 435,391 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,639,518 and 2,621,315 issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively 24,898 24,850 Retained earnings 14,945 13,146 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,334 2,319 Total stockholders’ equity 43,177 40,315 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 549,646 $ 475,706



Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest and dividend income Loans and fees on loans $ 5,302 $ 5,122 $ 15,453 $ 15,049 Interest on deposits in banks 11 76 79 247 Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends 10 17 51 50 Investment securities 322 349 937 1,083 Total interest and dividend income 5,645 5,564 16,520 16,429 Interest expense Deposits 729 1,091 2,644 3,292 Short-term and long-term debt 416 295 954 884 Total interest expense 1,145 1,386 3,598 4,176 Net interest income 4,500 4,178 12,922 12,253 Provision for loan losses 617 - 2,246 185 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,883 4,178 10,676 12,068 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 136 196 445 536 Gain on sale of securities - - - 164 Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans 97 102 295 237 Insurance commissions 103 100 275 268 Gain on sale of SBA loans 202 83 464 83 Fee income from accounts receivable financing - 1 - 12 Debit and credit card interchange income 275 257 796 687 Income earned on bank owned life insurance 24 25 70 73 Other service charges and fees 63 82 169 242 Total noninterest income 900 846 2,514 2,302 Noninterest expense Salaries 1,520 1,705 4,407 5,012 Employee benefits 330 303 831 863 Occupancy expense 261 220 713 646 Equipment expense 259 211 752 670 Data and item processing 540 474 1,633 1,396 Professional and advertising 148 195 462 405 Stationary and supplies 51 22 103 112 Impairment loss on securities 31 6 53 12 Telecommunications expense 83 116 265 306 FDIC assessment 107 (52 ) 194 48 Accounts receivable financing expense - - - - Other expense 378 313 1,015 945 Total noninterest expense 3,708 3,513 10,428 10,415 Income before income taxes 1,075 1,511 2,762 3,955 Income tax expense 199 293 513 735 Net income and net income available to common stockholders $ 876 $ 1,218 $ 2,249 $ 3,220 Basic net income per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.46 $ 0.85 $ 1.23 Diluted income per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.46 $ 0.85 $ 1.23 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 2,644,165 2,625,695 2,641,251 2,619,572 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 2,644,165 2,633,711 2,648,882 2,627,542



Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios (unaudited) Selected Financial Data September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Return on average common stockholders' equity1 8.50 % 11.66 % 1.68 % 10.23 % 11.08 % 10.75 % Tangible book value per share $ 16.00 $ 15.98 $ 15.22 $ 15.36 $ 14.99 $ 14.37 Return on average assets1 0.64 % 0.92 % 0.14 % 0.86 % 0.92 % 0.85 % Net interest margin1 3.51 % 3.60 % 3.55 % 3.57 % 3.80 % 3.72 % Net interest income to average assets1 3.25 % 3.41 % 3.23 % 3.37 % 3.51 % 3.51 % Efficiency ratio 68.67 % 62.79 % 71.82 % 74.53 % 69.9 % 71.1 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.78 % 0.81 % 0.91 % 0.50 % 1Annualized

Contact:

Tom Wayne

President and CFO

Phone: 336-644-9944 © GlobeNewswire 2020

0 All news about OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. 05:36p OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Quarterl.. AQ 05:36p Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Q.. GL 08/03 OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results and Quarterl.. AQ 06/04 OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Subordinated Notes Offering AQ 05/07 Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Ranked in Top 200 Publicly Traded Communit.. GL 04/30 Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Results and Q.. GL 02/04 Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual Result.. GL 2019 Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings, Qu.. GL 2019 Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results and Q.. GL 2019 Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Promotions within Leadership GL