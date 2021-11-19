Log in
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Oak Street Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

11/19/2021 | 05:53pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street” or “the Company”) (NYSE: OSH) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Oak Street held a Q3 update on November 8, 2021, during which it revealed that it is the subject of a DOJ investigation. The federal investigation is to determine if the Company violated the False Claims Act. The Company admitted that the authorities have requested documents and information on the Company providing free transportation to federal healthcare beneficiaries as well as its relationships to third-party marketing agents. Based on this news, shares of Oak Street dropped by about 20% on November 9, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
