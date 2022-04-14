Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oak Street Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

04/14 03:55:10 pm EDT
25.98 USD   +0.48%
Meet Your Neighbor: Laven Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Oak Street Health

04/14/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
Name: Paul Laven

Age: 61

Town/Neighborhood: Phoenix/Scottsdale

When and why I moved here: My family and I moved to Arizona in '93 after being recruited by Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix (formerly Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center) to join a family practice group in the East Valley. Saying goodbye to our home state of Michigan, we thought the Arizona climate would be a great place to raise our family and enjoy the beautiful outdoors.

What I like most about living here: I love being able to go skiing in Flagstaff in the morning and then drive two hours and be by the pool in Phoenix in the later afternoon. We have enjoyed the proximity of traveling to California, Utah and the Pacific Northwest.

What I do: I have been a primary care physician for over 28 years and take pride in partnering with my patients and improving their health care, quality of life and community. I am excited to be joining Oak Street Health as its patient care model is the way I have always practiced medicine. It is patient-focused, not rushed, and emphasizes building a professional relationship.

What I like most about what I do: One of the factors I like about being a primary care physician is the relationships and longevity of my patient care. Having had the privilege of seeing patients go through primary education, college graduations, weddings and life cycle events is my true passion. I help patients get well and stay well while turning the tide of chronic disease and empowering them to make lifestyle changes for a better life.

Changes I would like to see in this area: Navigating the health care system has always been a challenge for both patients and providers. I am excited that Oak Street Health's mission is to deliver the highest quality medical care and with the support of dedicated team members, I truly believe that we will have an impact on senior care and strengthen the community.

Favorite Community Cause and why: We are passionate about the Arizona Humane Society since Wendy and I are dog lovers.

My family: I have been married to my wife, Wendy, for 38 years. Our son Zack lives in DC and our daughter Rachel just got married to Adam and they live in Seattle. We have a puppy Riley.

My interests and hobbies: I love to ski, hike, garden and take walks with Wendy and Riley.

The trait I admire in others: Honesty, respect and kindness.

People who inspire me (and how): Author and mentor Simon Sinek - his optimism and passion for leadership are quite motivational to me. I also admire author Arthur Brooks, as his writing about happiness in the workplace and within yourself is inspiring and makes me a better person daily.

My guiding philosophy: My personal integrity is what guides me. When you act with integrity, it guides you to behave in a way that is consistent with who you are. If you act with integrity, people will trust you and know what to expect of you. It is your moral code.

Oak Street Health Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
