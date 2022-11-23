Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oak Street Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
18.42 USD   -0.81%
08:32aOak Street Health Announces Participation at 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
BU
11/22North American Morning Briefing: Stock Gains Seen -2-
DJ
11/21Oak Street Health Shares Fall After Raymond James Downgrade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Street Health Announces Participation at 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

11/23/2022 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, today announced that Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Cook, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The live audio webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. The replay will remain available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.oakstreethealth.com.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 160 centers across 21 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. The Company is a winner of Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the 2022 and 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
08:32aOak Street Health Announces Participation at 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Confe..
BU
11/22North American Morning Briefing: Stock Gains Seen -2-
DJ
11/21Oak Street Health Shares Fall After Raymond James Downgrade
MT
11/21Raymond James Downgrades Oak Street Health to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
11/16Oak Street Health Gets $300 Million Credit Facility from Hercules Capital, Silicon Vall..
MT
11/16Oak Street Health, Inc. announced that it has received funding
CI
11/15North American Morning Briefing: Positive China -2-
DJ
11/14Oak Street Health : Opens First Center in Aurora, Colorado
PU
11/14Morgan Stanley Upgrades Oak Street Health to Overweight Rating From Equal-Weight
MT
11/10Oak Street Health : Opens First Center in Denver
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 152 M - -
Net income 2022 -498 M - -
Net Debt 2022 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 475 M 4 475 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 18,42 $
Average target price 32,47 $
Spread / Average Target 76,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Pykosz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Clem President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
David R. Buchanan Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.-44.42%4 475
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.11%130 753
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-8.63%66 365
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-24.93%20 976
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY36.56%20 525
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-15.21%16 707