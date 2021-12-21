Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Oak Street Health, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Oak Street Health Announces Participation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/21/2021 | 04:12pm EST
Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Cook, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference including a virtual fireside chat presentation at 2:15 p.m. (ET) on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The live audio webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. The replay will remain available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.oakstreethealth.com.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 100 centers across 19 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 430 M - -
Net income 2021 -394 M - -
Net Debt 2021 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 037 M 8 037 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 33,36 $
Average target price 54,56 $
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Pykosz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Clem President
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
Jason van den Eeden Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.-45.45%8 037
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION46.88%132 523
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.49.35%76 393
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS51.27%29 611
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED43.66%21 037
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-21.85%17 650