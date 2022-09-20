Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oak Street Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
26.91 USD   -5.45%
08:32aOak Street Health Launches Nurse Practitioner Fellowship in Adult Primary Care
BU
09/16OAK STREET HEALTH : Opens Tenth Center in Arizona
PU
09/16OAK STREET HEALTH : Opens First Center in Augusta
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Street Health Launches Nurse Practitioner Fellowship in Adult Primary Care

09/20/2022 | 08:32am EDT
First-of-its-kind program for post-graduate training in value-based care

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced the launch of its new graduate nurse practitioner (NP) training program to provide the necessary skills, support and education required to become a highly confident and competent clinician for older adults. In collaboration with the University of Michigan School of Nursing (UMSN), a nationally recognized leader in NP education, the NP Fellowship in Adult Primary Care is a 12-month paid training program for the inaugural cohort of eight fellows across Oak Street Health centers in Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas.

“Oak Street Health is committed to providing high-quality primary care and an unmatched patient experience, and that begins with our exceptional team of providers,” said Dr. Julie Silverstein, Chief Medical Officer, Care Delivery of Oak Street Health. “We are proud to be a leader by developing this unique NP Fellowship, and thrilled to officially launch our inaugural program to develop skilled, competent clinicians for our value-based care model.”

Fellows will spend time building their own patient panel, learning from a multitude of preceptors, and engaging in Oak Street Health-specific content that aims to build on graduate training. The robust curriculum, which covers topics such as value-based care, chronic disease management, working and leading interprofessional teams and professional development, will enable them to become successful clinicians within the unique Oak Street Health care model.

“We are excited to begin our fellowship program with eight talented individuals across the country who will develop into highly-skilled NPs that will make a difference in the lives of our patients and the communities we serve,” said Jean Reidy, NP and Senior Medical Director of Advanced Practice Providers. “This is a unique and meaningful opportunity for NPs to have rigorous and comprehensive training after graduation, ultimately leading to more autonomous and effective providers.”

Oak Street Health delivers personalized, preventive primary care through a model that was created to meet the unique needs of older adults. The Company has reduced patient hospital admissions by approximately 51% compared to Medicare benchmarks, and driven a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health is dedicated to making a positive impact in the areas it serves by hiring employees from local neighborhoods and investing resources to support its communities.

To learn more about Oak Street Health’s new fellowship, click here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 150 centers across 20 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. The Company is a winner of Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com or read its Social Impact Report.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 139 M - -
Net income 2022 -526 M - -
Net Debt 2022 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 504 M 6 504 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 26,91 $
Average target price 34,39 $
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Pykosz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Clem President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
David R. Buchanan Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.-18.80%6 504
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.07%134 053
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-18.89%59 813
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-28.85%20 209
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY21.93%18 319
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-27.41%14 645