Oak Street Health : Opens 10th Center in New York

Value-based Primary Care Leader Advances Mission to Rebuild Healthcare as it Should Be in New York City

NEW YORK - March 29, 2022 - Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, is now welcoming patients at the new Jackson Heights center at 97-01 Northern Boulevard in Flushing, New York. This is the 10th center for Oak Street Health in New York.

"We are thrilled to open our Jackson Heights center in Flushing and begin delivering an unmatched patient experience and improving health outcomes for older adults in the community," said Brandon Holler, Regional Vice President at Oak Street Health. ​"At Oak Street Health, we are committed to providing the highest quality care to meet the individual needs of our patients and we are excited to bring our innovative healthcare model to the area."

Oak Street Health delivers personalized and preventive care through a model that was created to meet the unique needs of older adults who face chronic illnesses. The integrated model incorporates behavioral health care and social determinants support and is easily accessible through a mix of in-center, in-home and telehealth appointments, as well as a 24⁄ 7 patient support line. Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, a 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health hires employees from the neighborhoods where centers operate and invests resources to make a positive impact in the communities it serves.

Oak Street Health accepts all forms of Medicare, including Original Medicare Part B, select Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement or Medigap plans and Medicare-Medicaid Plans. Interested patients can visit the Jackson Heights center website to learn more.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 130 centers across 20 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.