Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oak Street Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
35.49 USD   +0.57%
03/03Oak Street Health : Opens Fifth Center in Greater St. Louis Area
PU
02/28Oak Street Health Reports Full Year 2022 Results
BU
02/28Oak Street Health, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oak Street Health : Opens Fifth Center in Greater St. Louis Area

03/03/2023 | 09:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Value-based Primary Care Leader Advances Mission to Rebuild Healthcare as it Should Be in Missouri

ST. LOUIS - March 3, 2023 - Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, is now welcoming patients at the new Florissant center at 472 N. Highway 67 Street in Florissant. This is the fifth center for Oak Street Health in the greater St. Louis area, joining the North City, State Street and Tower centers in St. Louis and the Jennings center in nearby Jennings, MO.

"We are thrilled to open our Florissant center in Missouri and begin delivering an unmatched patient experience and improving health outcomes for older adults in the community," said Dr. Monique Williams, Senior Medical Director at Oak Street Health. ​"At Oak Street Health, we are committed to providing the highest quality care to meet the individual needs of our patients and we are excited to bring our innovative healthcare model to the area."

Oak Street Health delivers personalized, preventive primary care through a model that was created to meet the unique needs of older adults. The integrated model incorporates behavioral healthcare and social determinants support and is easily accessible through a mix of in-center, in-home and telehealth appointments, as well as a 247 patient support line. The Company has reduced patient hospital admissions by approximately 51% compared to Medicare benchmarks, and driven a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health is dedicated to making a positive impact in the areas it serves by hiring employees from local neighborhoods and investing resources to support its communities.

Oak Street Health accepts all forms of Medicare, including Original Medicare Part B, select Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement or Medigap plans and Medicare-Medicaid Plans.

Interested patients can visit the Florissant center website to learn more.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 160 centers across 21 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. The Company is a winner of Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the 2022 and 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com or read its Social Impact Report.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Inc. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2023 02:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
03/03Oak Street Health : Opens Fifth Center in Greater St. Louis Area
PU
02/28Oak Street Health Reports Full Year 2022 Results
BU
02/28Oak Street Health, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
02/24North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/24Insider Sell: Oak Street Health
MT
02/23JPMorgan Downgrades Oak Street Health to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
02/15Bernstein Downgrades Oak Street Health to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price..
MT
02/13North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/10Raymond James Downgrades Oak Street Health to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
02/10North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 058 M - -
Net income 2023 -400 M - -
Net Debt 2023 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 660 M 8 660 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
EV / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 35,49 $
Average target price 35,62 $
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Pykosz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Clem President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
David R. Buchanan Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.64.99%8 660
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-12.62%104 565
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.1.58%67 511
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY9.07%22 437
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS1.69%21 192
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-10.00%15 553